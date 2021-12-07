fabric Adds Digital Commerce Leader Prakash Muppirala to Executive Team to Oversee Platform Solutions & Customer Success Former Restoration Hardware CTO to set vision and strategy and spearhead execution and team development as fabric continues to lead in headless commerce

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced that Prakash Muppirala has joined the company as its first Executive Vice President of Platform Solutions & Customer Success. In this role, Muppirala will own fabric customer experience end-to-end – from platform and solution design to delivery – ensuring customer growth and success as the company accelerates into its next phase of growth. He will report to Umer Sadiq, fabric's Chief Technology Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Fabric Inc.)

Muppirala joins fabric after nearly five years at Restoration Hardware as its Chief Technology Officer & President of Digital Innovation. In that time, he reshaped Restoration Hardware's online presence and led multiple digital transformation initiatives in the digital commerce and supply chain space streamlining cross channel commerce capabilities. Prior to that, Muppirala served as the Senior Vice President, Global e-Commerce, at Staples, where he ran digital transformation initiatives across global B2B and B2C online properties including StaplesAdvantage.com, Staples.com, Quill.com. Additionally, Muppirala has held director of engineering and architecture roles at eBay, AOL and Siemens. He holds multiple patents across e-commerce areas, founder, investor and advisor of several startups.

"Legacy brands and retailers have quickly realized that consumers expect the same types of personalized, shopping experiences online as they would receive in stores," said Muppirala. "fabric's suite of headless commerce APIs ensures that B2B and B2C businesses are equipped with a flexible, scalable commerce platform capable of providing a unique, seamless online experience for the end-user. I am excited to join the fabric team as they reshape the world of online commerce."

Muppirala comes to fabric amid a time of tremendous growth. The company has raised in excess of $153M in funding since emerging from stealth in November 2019 and has made significant executive hires, attracting talent from global companies like Amazon, Google, HPE, and Twilio. fabric also recently unveiled the latest addition to its suite of API-based solutions, fabric Marketplace , an end-to-end dropshipping-based solution that automates the creation and operation of curated digital marketplaces for brands and merchants.

"Having a clear understanding of our customers' needs is imperative for us to deliver the most optimal headless commerce solution that they demand," said Umer Sadiq. "Prakash's experience in providing end-to-end support for global digital transformation initiatives ensures that fabric is creating robust digital experiences and is in lock-step with our customers from strategy to development, deployment and beyond."

Additional Resources:

About fabric

fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, abc carpet & home, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc .

Media Contact:

Mission North for Fabric

fabric@missionnorth.com

703-795-1928



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fabric Inc.