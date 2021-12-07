MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Recognizing that the public has questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and related issues, the Health Channel's one-hour Virtual Town Hall: Armed Against COVID: Kids, Adults & Seniors is offering answers. An esteemed panel of experts will discuss vaccines in young kids, booster shots for all adults, and if we're on the right path to get out of the pandemic.

When: Monday, December 13th at 7 PM EST.

Where: LIVE on the Health Channel, @AllHealthGo's Facebook and YouTube pages and streaming on AllHealthTV.com.

Who: Moderated by Dr. Michael Zinner, CEO and Executive Medical Director at Miami Cancer Institute and Health Channel host, Olga Villaverde, the outstanding panel of experts include:

Carlos del Rio , M.D. – Assoc. Dean, Emory University School of Medicine

Tina Carroll-Scott , M.D. – Medical Director, South Miami Children's Clinic

Peter Hotez , M.D., Ph.D. – Dean, School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor University

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS' exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo's Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family's health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialist, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

