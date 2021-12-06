Direct Integrations with hundreds of leading health websites provides Tap Native access to billions of content pages for analysis

Tap Native Unveils the Top 20 Most Popular Health Topics of 2021 Direct Integrations with hundreds of leading health websites provides Tap Native access to billions of content pages for analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Native, the leading health focused content discovery platform, today unveiled a list of the top 20 most popular health topics viewed by consumer audiences in 2021. Tap Native analyzed visits to health and medical content pages across dozens of health websites where consumers seek answers to their most important health questions. Tap Native analyzed over 2.2 million unique URLs across the top 100 largest health websites in its network to determine which topics were viewed most. Topics were homogenized and placed into therapeutic categories or similar groups based on the total number of visits the topic(s) received.

Tap Native Unveils the Top 20 Most Popular Health Topics of 2021

The top 20 most popular health topics of 2021 are:

20. Epilepsy

19. Stroke, TIA, blood clot, prevention

18. Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

17. Dietary supplements & vitamins

16. Cancer types, diagnosis & treatments

15. Digestive, gut health, Crohn's Disease/Ulcerative Colitis

14. Alzheimer's, dementia diagnosis & care

13. Respitory illnesses, COPD, asthma, bronchitis

12. Relaxation techniques, meditation, yoga

11. Alcohol/tobacco/drug use and cessation

10. Arthritis, carpel tunnel

9. At home workouts, fitness, exercises

8. Lowering cholesterol, statins, heart disease

7. Beauty topics, skin health, hair loss

6. Diabetes, lowering blood sugar

5. Mental health including anger, stress & anxiety, sleep disorders

4. Hypertension

3. Depression

2. Covid-19, Covid vaccine, immunization, Coronavirus risks, boosters

1. Weight loss, popular diets, burning fat, diet recipes

Tap Native is the Web's leading health focused content recommendation engine. Tap Native connects premium healthcare advertisers with in-market consumer health audiences or authenticated HCPs (healthcare professionals). Tap Native has created a top tier monetization product for health, wellness and medical publishers making ads on health and wellness content pages more relevant by elevating ad quality for consumers and healthcare professionals that visit. Tap Native ads can be seen on websites like Facty.com, Sharecare.com, WebMD.com, HealthDay.com, Familydoctor.org, Diabetesselfmanagement.com, Patient.info, Medgoo.com and hundreds more. More at www.TapNative.com.

Press Contact:

Michele Jonsson

pr@tapnative.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tap Native