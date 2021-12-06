Query.AI Unveils Six Predictions for Cybersecurity in 2022

COVID security cleanup, new talent hotspots, and the increased demand for APIs are among the top trends company executives expect to see next year

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Query.AI , the provider of the market's only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, today announced the publication of the company's six predictions for the cybersecurity industry in the New Year.

"The most obvious factor influencing what we'll see in the world of cybersecurity next year is the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andrew Maloney, Query.AI co-founder and chief operating officer. "Security teams will be forced to bridge all the security gaps introduced by organizations' rush to digitally transform. Aside from this, though, we'll see a major shift in regard to how organizations hire cybersecurity talent, store their data, and construct their security architecture – a trend that I like to call 'The Great Migration' of people, data, and technology. Across the board, we'll see organizations rethink the tools, processes, and strategies they've traditionally used and put a new security plan in place that will help them better defend against today's advanced cybercriminals and build a resiliency strategy customized for the new digital world we live in."

The Query.AI 2022 cybersecurity predictions include:

2022 will be the year of "COVID security cleanup." When COVID-19 forced organizations to transform their business models practically overnight, companies deployed a variety of new technologies in a sprint to sustain operations, often leaving security as an afterthought. This has left CISOs with a big mess to clean up: plugging all the security holes introduced by organizations' rush to digitally transform. XDR will die on the vine as a single provider solution. Despite promises from extended detection and response (XDR) vendors, given today's dispersed data and siloed security tools, no one technology provider can possibly have all the capabilities needed for security analysts to efficiently perform investigations. The only way XDR will work as intended is if XDR vendors decide to partner in areas where they don't have convergence or capabilities. "The Great Migration" of people: to overcome the cybersecurity skills gap, organizations will look for talent in more cost-effective locations across the U.S. Organizations are tired of battling the competitive talent pool in traditional tech hotspots, such as Silicon Valley and Austin . This frustration, in combination with the newfound remote workforce, will spawn a talent migration in 2022, where more organizations will build out their teams and close the cybersecurity skills gap by tapping talent in more cost-effective locations across the U.S. "The Great Migration" of data: more organizations will move on-premises data to the cloud. While many organizations made their entrance into or expanded their presence in the cloud world over the past few years, in 2022, we'll see organizations continue to shed their on-premises footprint, further expand their cloud presence, and migrate more on-premises data to the cloud. As they do so, establishing and maintaining data visibility across silos will be paramount to reaping the benefits of the cloud without any of the associated security risks. "The Great Migration" of technology: customer demand for API integrations will increase. Market demand for security providers that offer API integrations and technologies will increase, and more companies will begin to evolve their security infrastructure to take advantage of numerous best-of-breed security solutions via APIs. A day of reckoning will come for organizations using data centralization. Given today's volume and variety of data across many disparate locations, the concept of universal data centralization and a single pane of glass is no longer a viable one. Today, organizations must modernize their security operations to deal with decentralized, distributed data from a variety of tools and platforms, and this means thinking outside the box.

For more details on each of the Query.AI 2022 cybersecurity predictions, please read the company blog, "Six Cybersecurity Predictions for 2022 (No, We're Not Going to Talk About Ransomware)." To learn more about Query.AI and its innovative security investigations platform, please visit the Query.AI website .

About Query.AI

Query.AI provides the market's only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises. Its patented browser-based platform delivers real-time access and centralized insights across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS applications, without duplicating data from its native locations. For more information, please visit http://www.query.ai .

