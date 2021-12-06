DLA Piper advises Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp in US$230 million IPO

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp in its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units from the company.

Barclays was the sole book-running manager for the offering.

"It was a pleasure to advise Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp on its IPO, bringing to bear our extensive SPAC capital markets capabilities to ensure a successful result for our client," said DLA Piper partner Marjorie Adams, who led the firm's deal team.

Along with Adams, the DLA Piper team also included partners Stephen Alicanti and Sidney Burke and associate Scott Luftig (all of New York).

