Contracting Leaders Honoured at World Commerce & Contracting Innovation & Excellence Awards World Commerce & Contracting celebrate annual Innovation & Excellence Awards for leaders in commercial and contract management

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Commerce & Contracting (formerly IACCM) celebrated its annual Innovation & Excellence Awards on December 1st to highlight the crucial work being done in the field of commerce and contracting. During a virtual ceremony, the nonprofit association recognised winners affecting real change in the contracts and commercial management (CCM) sector.

Sally Guyer, Global CEO of World Commerce & Contracting, said the awards reflect the newfound global attention being brought to the discipline due to the pandemic.

"While we've experienced crisis and pain, we've also had the privilege of witnessing unprecedented transformations, new and stronger commitments to ESG, and a renewed sense of purpose and dedication to making things better for our teams, organizations, and society," she said.

The nominees and winners represent a wide variety of different institutions across EMEA, APAC and Americas which Sally says is further evidence of the growing diversity of the CCM community. And the value they bring to society! From improving commercial relationships to advocating for more sustainable working practices.

Sustainability was a key theme of the awards, particularly the critical role the CCM community plays in driving positive outcomes. Pierre-Francois Thaler, Cofounder of EcoVadis, spoke at the ceremony about the importance of taking personal responsibility for our impact on the environment.

The judging panel consisted of industry experts from organisations such as Oxford University, Rolls Royce, Harvard University and Accenture.

Learn more about joining the innovation revolution on WorldCC's website.

Editor's notes:

World Commerce & Contracting is a nonprofit members association dedicated to improving the world of commerce one contract at a time. It supports members through leading research, community events and exclusive learning programmes.



The winners



EMEA

Strategic Achievement - Capgemini

Operational Improvement - Datanomix

Outstanding Cooperation & Collaboration – Wipro & BT

Personal Initiative - Tamara Mackay-Temesy, Taylor Wessing



Americas

Operational Improvement - Baxter International

Strategic Achievement – Malbek

Outstanding Cooperation & Collaboration – State of Flux Inc. & American Electric Power

Personal Initiative – Angella Dikmic, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

APAC

Operational Improvement - Armstrong Downes Commercial & LawHawk

Strategic Achievement – Ministry of Education NZ

Outstanding Cooperation & Collaboration –LITE Lab at University of Hong Kong & FedEx Express

Personal Initiative – Clark Guo, Ministry of Education NZ

Social & Economic Benefit (Global) - Spend Network

