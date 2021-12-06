2022 Flow Business Conference Speaker Applications Now Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Boarding and Pet Services Association (IBPSA) announces that Speaker Applications are now open for the 2022 Flow Business Conference to be held September 22-24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

2022 Flow Business Conference

Speakers for this annual business conference come ready to help bring knowledge and guidance to increase professionalism, boost business, and improve quality of care throughout the pet care services industry.

IBPSA looks for educational presentations that are:

Relevant to the pet care services industry on topics such as animal care and behavior, business operations, management, finances, marketing, technology, safety, human resources, leadership, staff training, laws and regulations.

Current, innovative, and challenging.

Directly applicable to businesses with clear methods and skills.

Enhanced with visual aids such as professional, creative PowerPoint presentations, videos and/or other exciting tools to engage the audience.

Valuable to those new to the pet care services industry as well as those who have been in the industry for a number of years.

Speaker applications are being accepted through January 31, 2022, at https://www.petcareconference.com.

About IBPSA

The International Boarding & Pet Services Association was established to foster and support the pet care services industry and its members including the owners and managers of pet boarding and daycare facilities, veterinarians, pet sitters, dog walkers, dog trainers, and holistic pet care providers. The association provides education, certifications, resources, products, information, and legislative support to help its members succeed. As part of its commitment to education and the business of pet care, IBPSA holds an annual conference with speakers, sessions, and exhibitors dedicated to helping pet care professionals grow their business, plan for the future, and maintain personal balance. For more information on IBPSA, visit https://www.ibpsa.com.

