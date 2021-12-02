Tupperware Brands Named by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies Company recognized for second year in a row for its commitment to environment, social and governance priorities

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, is honored to be recognized by Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

This year's ranking recognizes 500 of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States. The recognized companies span fourteen industries and are examples of corporations taking a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the pillars of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Statista evaluated relevant ESG KPIs, leveraging data from sustainability reports or other available sources, and surveyed over 11,000 U.S. residents on how a company's corporate social responsibility activities are perceived.

"We are honored to be awarded by Newsweek for a second year in a row as it's a testament to our commitment to nurture a better future. I am proud to see that the journey we're on to become a more sustainable company, and the efforts our teams have taken in the areas of environmental, social and governance are being recognized," said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "This recognition inspires us to elevate even further our focus on our ESG priorities, which we know are critical not only for the future of our business, but also for our people, our communities and our society."

Tupperware ranked No. 24 in the Consumer Goods category in this year's list. Tupperware's commitment to nurturing a better future goes beyond innovative and environmentally friendly products. Over the past year, the brand has continued to tackle environmental and social issues of importance, through actions like innovative collaboration with TerraCycle's Loop program and becoming a premier corporate partner of the National Parks Foundation, with a focus on supporting waste reduction in parks and protecting resources for current and future generations.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media: Cameron Klaus, cameronklaus@tupperware.com, 407.371.9784

Investors: Alexis Callahan, alexiscallahan@tupperware.com, 321.588.5129

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation