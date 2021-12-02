Quantix Acquires Delaware Express

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix SCS ("Quantix"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), today announced the acquisition of Delaware Express Co. ("Delaware" or the "Company"), a provider of dry and liquid bulk transportation services. Delaware represents another strategic acquisition that bolsters the Quantix fleet of specialized assets and reinforces the company's footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Delaware is a family owned and operated regional trucking company specializing in bulk transport of dry and liquid materials. Founded in 1935, Delaware has provided an unwavering commitment to its customers through three generations of family ownership. The Company is headquartered in Elkton, Md., with four additional satellite terminals in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

"We are very happy to welcome the Delaware team to Quantix, and we congratulate them on the strong business they have built through many decades of hard work and dedication," stated Chris Ball, President and CEO of Quantix. "The Company's focus on superior service and strong company culture perfectly align with the Quantix approach, and we look forward to fostering this culture in our combined future."

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point, commented, "Bolstering our dry and liquid capabilities via strategic acquisitions is a key pillar within the Quantix value creation plan and Delaware's expertise in both service lines is a highly valuable addition for the combined platform. The Delaware network fills a void in the Quantix footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region and we look forward to continuing to deliver world-class service levels for our regional customers across their entire supply chain."

"Becoming a part of the Quantix family was a natural fit for our company for many reasons, most notably because of their commitment to customer service excellence," stated Robert Winther, President of Delaware. "We're confident this is the right move for the next chapter of our business and look forward to a successful future."

Wind Point acquired Quantix, formerly known as A&R Logistics, in 2019 in partnership with board Co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016 with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from President to President and CEO in 2021.

Delaware represents the seventh add-on acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership, following the additions of Blue Water Plastic Transport in June 2019, Plantgistix in November 2019, First Choice Logistics in February 2020, L.T. Harnett in August 2020, Luckey in April 2021 and RJ's Transportation in July 2021. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals and plastics.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, American Trailor Rental Group and Valicor Environmental Services.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel and RedRidge provided transaction advisory services to Quantix.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

Learn more at www.windpointpartners.com.

