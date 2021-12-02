MIT Technology Review's inaugural TR35 Festival event kicks off online December 8, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's inaugural TR35 Festival takes place December 8, 2021. The free, interactive virtual event showcases the Innovators Under 35, the publication's esteemed annual list of the brightest rising stars in science and technology from around the globe, and their journeys to success while working on the breakthroughs and discoveries shaping the future of technology.

MIT Technology Review Innovators Under35 Festival

The TR35 Festival is designed for those in technology who are passionate about building a better, more resilient world. Sessions include Bringing your Innovation to Life, Scaling your Innovation, Paths to Commercialization, Proactively Building your Network, and more.

Celebrating a culture of innovation, the inaugural festival also includes:

Interactive Global Viewing Parties for attendees based in the Asia-Pacific , Middle East and North Africa , and Europe regions

Ask the Innovator Meetups , where attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with honorees

Networking Opportunities, including 1:1 sessions and interactive chatrooms

The TR35 Festival's exclusive partner is JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global leader in financial services, offering solutions to the world's most important corporations, governments, and institutions in more than 100 countries.

See the full TR35 Festival agenda and register for free. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials. Access to the TR35 Festival opens on Wednesday, December 8, at 9:00 am EST.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism.

Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Connect. Partner. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Innovators Under 35

Established in 1999 in honor of MIT Technology Review's 100th anniversary, the annual Innovators Under 35 list recognizes outstanding innovators whose superb technical work promises to shape the coming decades. With the goal of highlighting the development of new technology or the creative application of existing technologies to solve problems, the awards span a wide range of fields, including biotechnology, materials, computer hardware, energy, transportation, communications, and the Web. View the 2021 honorees. Nominate.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Technology Review