Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Indiana Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Central Indiana dealership in an expansion effort to support more pet owners

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand , pioneer of the pet containment industry, is growing their service area in Indiana for the third time this year as they acquired Invisible Fence of Central Indiana. Invisible Fence previously acquired dealerships in the Northwest and Southern Indiana areas.

Invisible Fence of Central Indiana will be operating under the new name of Invisible Fence of Indiana which will be based in Fishers, IN and act as a full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services. Invisible Fence of Indiana will serve over 34,000 satisfied customers in the Central Indiana area.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in the Central Indiana area while continuing to provide the innovative solutions and same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Indiana is the company's 17th acquisition of the year. Radio Systems Corporation just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Cincinnati and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Since 1986, Invisible Fence of Central Indiana has been committed to improving the way pet owners live with their four-legged family members. We're excited to join forces and continue our mission of keeping dogs and cats safe at home." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the exclusive Boundary Plus® System, the most premier dog fence on the market, including professional installation and Perfect Start™ Plus Training. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

With this acquisition, Invisible Fence will continue to support and be involved in the local community. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence will continue to contribute to local pet welfare.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com , and follow Invisible Fence of Indiana on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned brand predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus®

Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 33,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

Contact: Courtney Gross

Email: cgross@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (270) 217-7891



Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand