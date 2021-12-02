Comedian, Actor And Writer Fortune Feimster To Host LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents , Palm Beach Records , Gramophone Media , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that comedian, actor and writer Fortune Feimster will host the LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards. The show will be honoring Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney Movement as the Breakout of the Year award. The Breakout Awards will be taped in Los Angeles, CA at the Special Effects Stage at the Universal Studios Hollywood in front of a live audience featuring talent, influencers, fans and LiveOne members on December 8, 2021. The LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards will be exclusively livestreamed on LiveXLive on December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

The hybrid event, an extension of the hugely successful livestreamed 2020 Lockdown Awards, will honor celebrities, musicians, and fanbases that used the internet to dominate the past year, through content, engagement, and all-around meme-ability. A perfect blend of comedy and genuine love and support, the Breakout Awards will feature live in-person and virtual performances and acceptances. Presenters include: Austin Millz, TikTok sensation Jessica Woo, comedian Jeff Dye and actor Griffin Johnson. Additional presenters and performers to be announced shortly.

"After a year and a half of watching awards shows on zoom, I'm excited to put on some non-stretchy pants and host the LiveOne Breakout Awards in person! Pop culture has helped get us through these crazy times and it deserves to have its horn tooted. So get ready for a lot of tooting! Wait, that's not what I meant…" said Feimster.

"We are very excited to announce our second annual award show the 'LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards' said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveOne. "We plan on going where the regular award shows don't go. We will highlight the bright lights and breakouts of this tumultuous period in music and culture and have some fun while we are doing it."

The 2021 Breakout Awards will honor some of this year's most iconic music, celebrities and pop culture moments. From the Spiciest Rivalry to Meme Supreme and even the Most Challenging Challenge and Outstanding Celeb Moment.

Following are the categories for the LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards:

Breakout Of The Year

Supreme Stanbase

Hottest Breakout Romance

Outstanding Olds Online

Collab-solutely Fabulous

Ode To Joystick (Outstanding Gamer)

Video That Broke The Internet

Stanimal (Favorite Musician Pet)

Verses That Put Us In Hearses

Most Challenging Challenge

Meme Supreme

Celeb Accounts We Rock With

Spiciest Rivalry

Ready, Fame, Fire! (Outstanding Celeb Moment)

Covering Our Tracks (Song Cover)

Fortune Feimster s a dynamic writer, actor and stand-up comedian who is currently touring the country with her hilarious stand-up show 2 SWEET 2 SALTY. The show comes on the heels of her highly successful one-hour Netflix comedy special SWEET & SALTY which was nominated for "Best Comedy Special" by the Critics Choice Awards. Upcoming, Fortune will be seen in season 2 of NBC's hit comedy "Kenan" alongside Kenan Thompson. Fortune has also written and will star in two films, "Bad Cop, Bad Cop" and "Field Trip" which both were purchased by Steven Spielberg's Amblin. Fortune first got her start as a writer then panelist on Chelsea Handler's "Chelsea Lately" and since has collaborated with Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Kumail Nanjiani and more on various projects across film and TV. Off screen, Fortune can be heard hosting SiriusXM's "What A Joke with Papa and Fortune" on the Netflix Is A Joke channel

The Breakout Awards were born out of LiveOne's original franchise, the 2020 Lockdown Awards, which honored the best content created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lockdown Awards were streamed in 103 countries and garnered 300 million social impressions. The 2021 Breakout Awards will be produced and distributed in-house by LiveXLive. Hyundai, the premiere sponsor for the Lockdown Awards, returns for a second year as the exclusive automotive sponsor for the Breakout Awards.

Livestream on LiveXLive on December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

