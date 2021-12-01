Vitrolife announces changes to the executive management team after the acquisition of Igenomix

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on 30 November, 2021, Vitrolife AB (publ) completed the acquisition of Igenomix, as a result, changes will be made to the executive management team effective 1 January, 2022.
The executive management team will from 1 January, 2022, consist of:
Thomas Axelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer
Group Functions:
Francisco Jiménez, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development
Karin Koritz Russberg, SVP HR & Sustainability
Carlos Simón, Chief Scientific Officer
Patrik Tolf, Chief Financial Officer
Business Areas:
Claus Bisgaard, SVP Vitrolife Technology
Ricardo Capella, SVP Igenomix
Maria Forss, SVP Vitrolife Consumables
Business Functions:
Rickard Ericsson, SVP Vitrolife Sales & Marketing
Francisco Rodriguez, SVP Igenomix Affiliates
Gothenburg, December 1, 2021
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Thomas Axelsson, CEO
