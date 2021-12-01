North American Dental Group Names Dr. George Bruder, Renowned Educator and Clinical Leader, to Chief Research and Strategies Officer

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting an increased focus on supporting the professional development of doctors and spurring evolutionary advancements in dentistry, North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization, has hired Dr. George Bruder as its Chief Research and Strategies Officer.

Dr. Bruder, one of the country's most-respected educators and clinical leaders in dentistry, will align closely with the Professional Dental Alliance (PDA), the doctor-led organization which receives administrative and non-clinical support from NADG. Working with the PDA's teaching Academy, he will create and lead clinical training programs for NADG-supported dentists, offering mid-career professional development opportunities.

Dr. Bruder will also partner with Dr. Andrew Matta, a practicing dentist and NADG's Chief Medical Officer, to create a new research and continuity of care initiative.

"Dr. Bruder is one of the greatest minds in dentistry not just in the United States, but across the world," said Dr. Matta, an NADG founding partner. "The value of the knowledge and expertise that he will bring and share with our doctors is enormous and an added benefit for providers who are associated with such a great dental support organization. The ultimate outcome is for this to result in greater, more efficient oral health care for every patient at every visit."

Dr. Bruder was the founding Chair of the Department of Endodontics and Director of the Advanced Specialty Education Program in Endodontics at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine from 2006 – 2015. In 2012, Dr. Bruder was awarded the prestigious Edward M. Osetek Educator Award from the American Association of Endodontists. He is also a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, National Dental Honor Society.

Dr. Bruder is a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics and has delivered more than 2000 lectures both nationally and internationally and published numerous articles on Micro-Endodontics and Endodontic technologies. In addition, he served as an Associate Editor of The Journal of Endodontics and has authored and co-authored numerous textbook chapters including the chapter on non-surgical Micro-Endodontic Retreatments with Dr. Robert R. White in the Color Atlas of Endodontics, by Dr. William Johnson. Dr. Bruder is a Fellow of the International College of Dentist and co-founded the International Dental Institute – Forever Learning in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he still serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director.

"This is truly a great opportunity to be more closely associated with so many talented doctors across the country. The road ahead is extremely bright," said Dr. Bruder. "I am equally thrilled for the chance to work diligently with Dr. Matta as we analyze patient data and discover new ways to bring oral health services to more people, especially those currently not receiving proper dental care. The need is great, and the opportunity is there, and it requires this type of dedicated focus."

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 250-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

