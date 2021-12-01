Cunard and Pacific Symphony Announce New Partnership

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard and Orange County's acclaimed Pacific Symphony are embarking on a new partnership, with Cunard's exclusive sponsorship of the organization's premier Box Circle Club.

As the official cruise line of the Pacific Symphony, Cunard's support will enhance the organization's mission to engage, inspire and serve Orange County through exceptional music performances, education and community programming. Just as the Pacific Symphony's vision is to lead a classical music renaissance in the community through creativity and innovation, Cunard's credo mirrors those core values by providing an elegant and distinctive ocean travel experience featuring the line's renowned White Star Service, and providing guests unique special event opportunities.

Founded in 1978, Pacific Symphony began as a collaboration between California State University, Fullerton , and North Orange County community leaders led by Marcy Mulville . The Symphony has now been led by Music Director Carl St.Clair for over 30 years and has been the resident orchestra at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for 15 years. Currently in its 43rd season, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is recognized as a Tier 1 orchestra making strides on both the national and international scene. In April 2018 , Pacific Symphony made its Carnegie Hall debut as one of two orchestras invited to perform during a celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th Birthday.

Cunard has long supported and been passionate about classical music, featuring musical ensembles each year on flagship Queen Mary 2. Most notably is the much-anticipated, annual performances of Sir Anthony Inglis and the UK's National Symphony Orchestra.

The partnership with Pacific Symphony provides Cunard a rare opportunity for west coast cruise and classical music enthusiasts to learn more about the line's sailings in the region, as Cunard increases the fleet's presence in North America ; Queen Elizabeth will be sailing north through Los Angeles en route to Alaska in late May, followed by her second Alaska season commencing in early June 2022 .

"We are elated to partner with the Pacific Symphony, a beloved, cultural gem in Orange County ," said Jamie Paiko , Vice President, Sales, Cunard North America . "Our guests are passionate about classical music and we hope to have the future opportunity of bringing the Symphony on board a voyage for everyone to enjoy. We are eager to introduce Pacific Symphony and their patrons to Cunard's signature voyages, and are excited to support such an important organization in Southern California ."

"Pacific Symphony is delighted to welcome Cunard as the exclusive sponsor of our Box Circle Club, and we are gratified that they have joined us as the Symphony official cruise line. Cunard's guests and Pacific Symphony's audiences share much in common in their love for the very finest in art, culture, and world-class experiences," said John Forsyte, President & CEO, Pacific Symphony.

Cunard and Pacific Symphony are evolving their partnership and look forward to announcing developments in the New Year.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London , and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe , North America , South America , Africa , Asia and Australia .

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line ' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises ( Australia ) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony, under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County's Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for 15 years. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. The orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall in 2018, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th birthday. The Symphony made its first-ever tour to China the same year, with performances in five cities, including Shanghai and Beijing . The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony's education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

