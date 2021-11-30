NANO-X Imaging LTD. CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) ("Nano-X") securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021 has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

All investors who purchased shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd., you may, no later than December 6, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On June 17, 2021, Nano-X submitted a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its multi-source version of the Nanox.ARC. A 510(k) is a type of premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that a device to be marketed is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device. Following this submission, defendants touted the Nanox ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects in various public statements and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X reported that Nano-X "received a request for additional information from the [FDA] concerning the Company's last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC," and that "[t]he submission file is placed on hold pending a complete response to the FDA's list of deficiencies," with "[t]he Company's response . . . due within 180 days from the date of the request for additional information."

On this news, Nano-X's ordinary share price fell nearly 10%, damaging investors.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

