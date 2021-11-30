Mosaic Surpasses $6 Billion in Loans Funded for Residential Solar and Sustainable Home Improvements

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced it has surpassed $6 billion in loans funded through the company's platform. This announcement comes just four months after the company surpassed $5 billion in loans , and nine months since $4 billion in loans was announced.

(PRNewsfoto/Mosaic)

"As the impacts of climate change continue to grow, it's inspiring to witness more and more people joining the transition to clean energy and lowering the carbon footprint of their homes," said Billy Parish, Founder and CEO, Mosaic. "The opportunity and challenge ahead of us is enormous: we need to upgrade the entire global housing stock to both address climate change and to adapt to the changes that are already with us."

Mosaic also welcomed a new member to its Board of Directors. Rayman (Ray) Mathoda is a seasoned CEO with close to 20 years of experience in the areas of fintech, proptech and banking. With substantial board experience spanning the public, private and non-profit sectors, Mathoda successfully led and transformed five different companies in the last 10 years.

Most recently, Mathoda served as CEO of Xome, a $1 billion portfolio of real estate data and technology businesses she is credited with transforming culturally and strategically while improving annual earnings by $80 million in less than two years.

"As Mosaic continues to experience rapid growth, we are excited to have Ray join our Board of Directors," said Parish. "With a track record for driving strategic, operational and financial success, we believe she will play a key role in our company's continued growth."

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other sustainable home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing a fast and easy way to apply for financing options. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors, as well as other ecosystem partners, and can get a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, LLC or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of thousands of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 180,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mosaic