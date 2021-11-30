Local Non-Profits Receive a $2.2 Million Boost From OnPoint Community Credit Union in 2021 Rose Haven, Meals on Wheels and Oregon Food Bank are the latest recipients during a record year of giving for Oregon's largest credit union

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today on Giving Tuesday it has made $2.2 million in donations this year to over 277 non-profits that address the most critical needs of Oregon and Southwest Washington communities. A new record for the credit union's annual giving program, OnPoint's 2021 donations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, education, and services for vulnerable young people, individuals and families.

Supporting food and shelter organizations in time for the holidays

Included in OnPoint's record contribution total is today's $75,000 donation made in observance of the holiday season to three non-profits dedicated to feeding and sheltering underserved community members: Rose Haven, Oregon Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Each of these $25,000 donations will support the organizations' efforts to provide food security, day shelter and valuable resources to those in need across the Portland Metro Area. OnPoint will donate an additional $15,000 to organizations in other regions it serves, including the Redmond Food Project, Eugene's Hope & Safety Alliance and Salem's Shangri-La.

"Supporting the well-being of our communities is at the core of who we are, and we strive to make a bigger impact every year in every way that we can – whether we are donating critically needed funds or volunteering our time and financial expertise," said Rob Stuart, OnPoint President and Chief Executive Officer. "These non-profits work tirelessly to build a safer, more equitable future for our community, and we're grateful to our members and employees for the opportunity to support their work."

Rose Haven, one of the recipients of OnPoint's $25,000 holiday donations, is Multnomah County's only day shelter and community center open to women, children and marginalized genders. The Northwest Portland non-profit will use OnPoint's donation to provide guests with meals, personal care supplies, bus tickets and financial assistance for rent, utilities and medical emergencies. A portion of the funds will also be used to support Rose Haven's move from its current 3,700-square-foot space in the basement of the First Immanuel Lutheran Church to a new 12,000-square-foot, custom-built, trauma-informed space. Visit OnPoint's blog to learn more about Rose Haven's critical role in the community and how OnPoint is supporting its mission.

"Oregon currently has the second highest rate of people experiencing homelessness in the country," said Liz Starke, Development Director, Rose Haven. "Our housing crisis is a complex issue that cannot be solved alone. We are fortunate to partner with organizations like OnPoint that are helping us make our vision of a community where everyone has safety, stability, love, health and home, a reality."



Giving continues with OnPoint's annual holiday social giving campaign

In addition to the donations announced today, OnPoint is also kicking off its holiday social giving campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. From November 30 to December 10, OnPoint followers can select six organizations to receive donations from the credit union by following/liking OnPoint channels and sharing the non-profit they support. Participants can vote through the credit union's social media channels by tagging OnPoint and using the #OnPointGiving hashtag or commenting on one of its social media posts.

Donation to fight climate change exceeds expectations

OnPoint's 2021 giving also included a $226,750 donation to The Nature Conservancy in Oregon (TNC), an environmental organization committed to protecting and restoring the lands and waters that are vital to survival. OnPoint's donation supports a range of TNC's most critical projects, including increasing the pace and scale of forest restoration, employing adaptation strategies to ensure vibrant and resilient coastal communities and sustainable fisheries, and protecting existing soil and underground carbon in Eastern Oregon. This gift was made possible through OnPoint's 2021 giving campaign related to its Green Auto Discount and Green Horizons initiative, which supports members and employees in building a more environmentally and financially sustainable future.

Growing our commitment to build more equitable communities

Over the past three years, OnPoint has more than doubled its annual giving in direct response to the growing needs of the communities it serves. OnPoint donated more than $1 million to local and regional non-profits in 2019 and more than $1.65 million in 2020. With this year's $2.2 million in donations, of which more than $500,000 went to DEI-focused organizations, the credit union remains committed to expanding its charitable giving efforts even further. Below are a few of the non-profits to which OnPoint made donations this year:

$47,650 to Girls, Inc. of the Pacific Northwest

$43,750 to Native American Youth & Family Center

$35,000 to Cascade AIDS Project

$27,700 to Hacienda CDC

$25,000 to Black United Fund of Oregon

$25,000 to Coalition of Communities of Color

$25,000 to Portland NAACP

$25,000 to Self Enhancement, Inc.

$25,000 to Urban League of Portland

$20,000 to Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization

$10,000 to APANO Communities United Fund

$10,000 to College Possible

$10,000 to Community Action

$10,000 to Girls Build

$10,000 to KairosPDX

$10,000 to Meals On Wheels People

$10,000 to Portland Housing Center

$10,000 to Proud Ground

$10,000 to Serendipity Center, Inc.

$5,000 to Adelante Mujeres

$5,000 to Harper's Playground

$5,000 to Impact NW dba Squires

$5,000 to POIC

$5,000 to Q Center

$5,000 to Small Business Legal Clinic, Lewis & Clark College

As OnPoint grows its footprint in Oregon and Southwest Washington, it will continue to invest in our communities by donating to organizations in need, creating jobs, providing more member services and fostering relationships with community partners. If you're an organization seeking financial assistance, visit OnPoint's Giving page to submit a donation request.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving 458,000 members and with assets of $9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

