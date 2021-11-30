On Giving Tuesday, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Commits $38 Million toward Addressing Homelessness in Austin, Announces Community Match

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation announced a commitment of $38 million toward addressing homelessness in Austin, which builds on the Foundation's longtime engagement in Central Texas. Of the commitment, $36.6 million will be allocated to Multiplying Goodness, a capital campaign for Mobile Loaves & Fishes' Community First! Village development which will fund an additional 1,400 homes for Central Texans coming out of chronic homelessness. The Foundation is inviting the community to match the funds to help Mobile Loaves & Fishes reach its $150 million goal.

In addition, $1 million of matching funds will go to Foundation Communities for the construction of 100 units on the Burleson property at Community First! Village and $400,000 will go to LifeWorks to provide permanent housing for youth exiting homelessness, which aligns with the housing goals of both Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Foundation Communities.

"As Austin grows, it's more important than ever that we care for those most vulnerable in our communities," said Susan Dell, co-founder and board chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. "By coming together as a community, we can provide those experiencing homelessness in Central Texas with the dignity they deserve through stable housing and the opportunity to experience community again. We are honored to partner with Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Foundation Communities and LifeWorks—along with the broader Central Texas community through our community match—to accelerate the difference these organizations are already making on the ground each day."

Since 2015, Community First! Village has become a nationally recognized model for addressing chronic homelessness. A development of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Community First! Village provides low-cost permanent housing, robust support services, and a strong community where people can begin to settle, heal, and transform their lives.

"What's happening through Community First! Village is a reflection of the genuine goodness that exists in our great city," said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes. "Our vision is for Austin to truly become a community that is empowered into a lifestyle of service with our neighbors who have experienced homelessness. We are deeply grateful for this abundantly generous gift from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the unifying impact that it will inspire throughout the broader community as we continue to serve our friends who need it most."

Of the approximately 3,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in Austin, 51 percent are chronically homeless compared to the national average for chronic homelessness of 25 percent. This grant represents a one-time commitment toward funding the expansion of Community First! Village to address this urgent need.

There are a number of systemic factors that can threaten housing stability and ongoing, sustained efforts are needed to help individuals get and stay on the path toward a stronger and more prosperous future. The Foundation and Mobile Loaves & Fishes are inviting the community to multiply goodness this Giving Tuesday and beyond by making a contribution.

"The Foundation remains committed to its core mission of creating opportunity for children and families living in urban poverty through education, health, and family economic stability," shared Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies and co-founder of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. "We believe everyone deserves opportunity. But it isn't easy to chart the path to a stronger future without a secure place to live. With stable housing and a supportive community, people can create a better future."

Mobile Loaves & Fishes has determined that $150 million is needed to develop the next expansion of Community First! Village. This budget includes $50 million to construct all the supporting infrastructure and $100 million to build approximately 1,400 additional homes and necessary buildings to provide holistic care. Construction on the next phases of Community First! Village is set to begin in 2022, expanding an already proven model that has been shown to have a life-changing impact on the lives of people experiencing homeless in Central Texas.

About The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation:

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (www.dell.org) is dedicated to improving the lives of children living in urban poverty across the world. Headquartered in Austin, TX with additional offices in New Delhi, India, and Cape Town, South Africa, the Dell Foundation funds programs that foster high-quality public education and childhood wellness and improve the economic stability of families living in poverty. The foundation has committed more than $2 billion to global children's issues and community initiatives to date.

About Mobile Loaves & Fishes

Founded in 1998, Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) is a social outreach ministry that empowers communities into a lifestyle of service with the homeless. MLF's innovative Community First! Village is the country's largest master planned development designed specifically for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness, and has become a national model replicated by other organizations in different cities. With the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and more than 6 million meals served through its Truck Ministry, MLF has also grown to become the largest prepared feeding program to the homeless in Central Texas and has spawned similar food truck programs across the country. For more information, please visit www.mlf.org.

