Federation Bio Expands Leadership Team To Support Continued Advancement of Engineered Bacterial Cell Therapies

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federation Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering engineered bacterial cell therapies, today announced the appointment of two new members to its executive team. Andreas Grauer, M.D., and Jessie Richardson, J.D., Ph.D., have joined Federation Bio as chief medical officer and general counsel, respectively.

"Andreas and Jessie are both recognized industry leaders whose collective expertise perfectly complements that of our existing leadership team," said Emily Drabant Conley, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Federation Bio. "The clinical development and legal experience they bring will be of great value as we prepare to enter the clinic in the second half of 2022 with our lead program, FB-001, in enteric hyperoxaluria."

Dr. Grauer is a highly tenured physician scientist and pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of industry experience. He previously served as chief medical officer at Corcept Therapeutics, overseeing clinical development programs in endocrinology and oncology, as well as metabolic and neurologic indications. Prior to Corcept Therapeutics, Dr. Grauer served as vice president of global development at Amgen, leading clinical research efforts in bone, nephrology and inflammation. While at Amgen, he oversaw several large development programs spanning from early clinical research to FDA and international approvals and commercialization.

Dr. Grauer is an internist and endocrinologist by training. He received his medical education at the University of Heidelberg in Germany and at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School at the Hammersmith Hospital in London, UK, conducting subsequent clinical training at the University of Heidelberg. Dr. Grauer has authored more than 100 scientific publications and book chapters.

"Federation Bio's world-class science is fueling the development of an emerging treatment modality, engineered bacterial cell therapeutics, with the potential treat a wide range of illnesses," said Dr. Grauer. "I'm honored to join the Federation Bio team and apply my extensive drug-development experience to bring this new therapeutic approach into the clinic, with the aim of delivering therapies that provide meaningful, lasting benefits for serious illnesses."

Dr. Richardson joins Federation Bio from PACT Pharma, where she served as vice president of legal. Prior to PACT Pharma, Dr. Richardson served as senior counsel at Genentech, a member of the Roche group, where she managed legal functions around the company's worldwide oncology and immunology portfolios, from preclinical research through commercial products. Dr. Richardson began her career at the law firms of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Jones Day, after earning a Juris Doctorate at University of California, Davis, School of Law and a Doctor of Philosophy in Physiology/Biophysics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

