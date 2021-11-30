Amarillo Based KAMP Hotels Growing at a Rapid Pace

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAMP Hotels and Thirty-Nine 23 Management are excited to announce their most recent acquisitions and rapid expansion of their hotel holdings. KAMP Hotels acquired the Tru by Hilton Amarillo West in July. Just three months later, the hotel ownership group closed on the Hyatt Place Amarillo West, the only Hyatt branded hotel in the Panhandle.

"Completing two acquisitions in a short period of time is a lot of work," said Kevin Nelson of KAMP Hotels. "We have a great team that is excited about our recent growth and looking forward to providing a great place to stay for our guests and a great place to work for our fellow team members."

KAMP now owns and operates 307 hotel rooms in Amarillo and Lubbock, including the My Place Hotel - Amarillo West/Medical Center and the My Place Hotel - Lubbock. KAMP employs nearly 100 people across its management company and four hotels.

John David Terry, Chief Operating Officer for Thirty-Nine 23 Management, an Amarillo native who recently moved back to town to spearhead the operation of the management company after stints with Hilton Worldwide and Aimbridge Hospitality, said the organization will continue to focus on two fundamental principles: cleanliness and friendliness.

"I was excited to come home to work with a great company who cares about its team and always goes above and beyond to ensure our guests walk into clean, welcoming, and comfortable hotels," Terry said. "It's our goal to raise the bar on what our guests experience and ensure everyone gets to enjoy all that the cities we serve have to offer while they're staying with us."

Amarillo, like other towns across the nation, saw one of its busiest summer travel seasons to date, a trend that is expected to continue into the holiday season.

"I'm not sure we could have chosen a better time to expand," Nelson said. "As things begin to fully open up, more people are getting out and are ready to travel. Our team will always be there to provide them a clean and safe place to stay while showing them some authentic Texas Panhandle hospitality."

