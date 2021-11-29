When a Disaster Strikes in Chicago, A. Schoeneman Responds

, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance companies have professional adjustors representing their best interests, but what about when that negatively affects a small business with a legitimate claim? A. Schoeneman is there to be the claim adjustor advocating for small businesses in every situation.

A. Schoeneman is the leading public insurance adjuster and emergency contractor that specializes in commercial disaster cases.

Their team approaches claims from multiple angles: building damage, business or personal property damage, loss of income, and extra expenses. A. Schoeneman has been providing reliable, compassionate, and efficient services for Chicago, like maximizing insurance claims or repairing property damage, for over 55 years.

What if your small business burned down, and your insurance didn't cover your damages properly or recompense your loss of income? That's exactly what happened to a restaurant bar in the South Loop, Chicago earlier this year. Thankfully, A. Schoeneman was there to help.

Thriving In The Aftermath

One of the most recent success stories for A. Schoeneman is the one of a restaurant and bar in the South Loop that experienced a major fire earlier in 2021. The fire destroyed their entire operation, resulting in a total loss of income and extensive damage to their property. Naturally, they closed down while they started the insurance claims process for building damage and loss of income. Unfortunately, their insurance company tried to use COVID-19 numbers from 2020 to justify a claim of only $78,000 for building damage and exactly nothing for loss of income.

Of course, the lockdown regulations meant that 2020's income was far lower than that of 2021, meaning that the 2020 numbers were not accurate when calculating an insurance claim. Aside from the challenging time during lockdown when restaurants made very little income in 2020, the restaurant was finally in the process of re-opening and had close to pre-pandemic numbers again when the fire came.

This bar was one of the few to make it through the pandemic and start thriving again this year. This made the fire – and the insurer's news - even more devastating. Luckily, the restaurant came to A. Schoeneman to contest the settlement and provide a claim adjustment based on more accurate numbers, income statements, and information.

The expert team at A. Schoeneman was able to secure a claim adjustment of $150,000 for the loss of income and $350,000 for the building damage. A. Schoeneman's experienced team of experts each specialize in a specific area, allowing them to approach each claim from multiple perspectives. The CEO and Founder, Allen Schoeneman, has firsthand experience with construction and property damage. His 55 years of experience as a public adjuster, coupled with his construction knowledge, makes him a perfect advocator for your business. The rest of the team also have decades of experience as claim adjustors, negotiation experts, loss of income specialists, and more, with an intimate understanding of the process of claim adjustment.

Claim adjustment is a process that ensures the insured are accurately compensated for loss. This involves assessing the loss, investigating the cause, and establishing coverage. In this case, coverage fully covered fire damage and income loss, but the insurance company used inaccurate data to calculate the loss. Thankfully, the claim adjustment experts at A. Schoeneman could spring into action and save the day.

In addition to securing a fair settlement for loss of income and property damage, the team also maximized the building insurance claim and contents claim for the restaurant. Because the team was able to prove the necessary information for an equitable settlement, the restaurant will soon be reopening again. They are set to open their doors once more at the dawn of 2022, all thanks to A. Schoeneman's team's help.

A. Schoeneman is always ready to help small businesses who have suffered a loss to property, whether it be fire, flooding, smoke, inclement weather, explosions, loss of income, theft, or vandalism. They are a trusted helping hand to ensure that you are adequately covered when making an insurance claim for damages.

To find out more about how A. Schoeneman can help you as a small business in Chicago when making insurance claims for damages, contact them today on +1 773-539-7446 for a free claim review. Visit their website to find out more: https://aschoeneman.com/.

SOURCE A. Schoeneman