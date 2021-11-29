Notice of Pendency and Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Common Stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N. V. or Stellantis N.V.

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE STELLANTIS N.V.

SECURITIES LITIGATION



19-CV-6770 (EK) (MMH) Hon. Eric R. Komitee

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES; AND (III) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA") or Stellantis N.V. ("STLA") on a U.S. Exchange or in a transaction in the United States during the period from February 26, 2016 through January 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Settlement Class").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class as set forth in detail in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 14, 2021 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below.

YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

Additional information about the settlement is available on the settlement website, www.PanitzaFiatChryslerSecLitigation.com.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York ("Court"), that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, Nicholas S. Panitza, on behalf of himself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Defendants Stellantis N.V. f/k/a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA"), Roland Iseli and Alessandro Baldi, as Co-Executors for the Estate of Sergio Marchionne, Michael Manley and Richard K. Palmer (collectively, "Defendants") have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Eric R. Komitee, on February 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 225 Cadman Plaza E., Courtroom 6G N, Brooklyn, NY 11201, or as otherwise ordered by the Court (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable and adequate to the Settlement Class; (ii) whether, for purposes of the Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notices described below) should be entered; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (v) whether the motion by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, including costs and expenses awarded to Lead Plaintiff, should be approved; (vi) to consider any Settlement Class Members' timely objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses; and (vii) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Settlement Fund.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. You may obtain a Claim Form and review the Internet Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Internet Notice") on the website www.PanitzaFiatChryslerSecLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Panitza Fiat Chrysler Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91396

Seattle, WA 98111

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form may be made to Lead Counsel:

Stephanie M. Beige, Esq.

BERNSTEIN LIEBHARD LLP

10 East 40th Street

New York, NY 10016

212-779-1414

fiatinfo@bernlieb.com

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online at www.PanitzaFiatChryslerSecLitigation.com ("Case Website"), no later than February 13, 2022. Read the instructions carefully, fill out the Claim Form in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form, and sign it in the location indicated. The Case Website also includes instructions on downloading your transaction data directly from your brokerage so that you do not have to manually enter each transaction. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than January 27, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than January 27, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

For further questions, visit www.PanitzaFiatChryslerSecLitigation.com or call toll-free 1-833-916-3600.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

for the Eastern District of New York

View original content:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration