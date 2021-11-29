Elevation Gold Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation") a U.S. focused gold producer with district scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada and Arizona is pleased to announce the appointment of Paulo Santos as its new Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Shayla Forster as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Santos has over 20 years in accounting, financial management, reporting, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Immediately prior to agreeing to join Elevation, he was the Interim Chief Financial Officer and VP, Finance of Calibre Mining Corp. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer at Northern Empire Resources Corporation, which was acquired by Coeur Mining, Inc. in 2018. Prior to his role with Northern Empire, Mr. Santos held senior management positions with other companies in the mining industry including Treasurer and Corporate Secretary at Newmarket Gold Inc., which completed a successful merger with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in 2016. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of British Columbia and also hold a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting) from Simon Fraser University.

It is anticipated that Mr. Santos will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer early in the new year, and until such time the Company's existing management will perform these duties on an interim basis.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Shayla Forster has accepted the role of Corporate Secretary, a role she has held with numerous public companies, including Northern Empire Resources Corporation, and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation.

Michael G. Allen, President of Elevation Gold stated, "Mr. Santos has an established track record of managing the financial activities of complex gold mining companies, numerous years in the mining industry, significant experience in recent merger and acquisition transactions and his executive leadership and technical skillset will be an asset to Elevation going forward as we unlock value at the Moss Mine and Hercules Gold Project. Ms. Forster brings strong experience to her roll with the Company. On behalf of our Management Team and Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Santos and Ms. Forster to the Elevation Team."

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Gold Project in Nevada.

