Amgen Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Eighth Consecutive Year <span class="legendSpanClass">Amgen Ranks in Top 10% of Biotechnology Companies Worldwide, Earning Top Scores in Business Ethics, Philanthropy, and Environmental Reporting</span>

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Amgen also was named to the DJSI North America Index for the ninth straight year.

The DJSI Indices are among the best indicators of a company's ESG performance due to the breadth of companies evaluated – nearly 11,000 this year – and the rigorous nature of the annual assessment process. The DJSI World Index recognizes the top 10% of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for performance on ESG issues, which S&P Global considers critical to generating long-term stakeholder value.

"Our mission is to serve patients and our ESG framework guides how we go about successfully accomplishing that mission," said Judy Brown, senior vice president, Corporate Affairs. "As we look to the future, we will continue to do our part to build a better, healthier world by addressing the challenges facing society that matter most to our business and to our stakeholders."

Amgen's four ESG pillars – Healthy People, Healthy Society, Healthy Environment and a Healthy Amgen – include commitments to:

Achieve carbon neutrality by 2027, along with a 40% reduction in water used and a 75% reduction in waste disposed. 1

Improve the diversity of its workforce as well as the diversity of patients participating in clinical trials of potential new Amgen medicines.

Provide employees with enhanced mental health support, including programs focused on communities of color, as well on the pandemic-related challenges facing parents.

Double its spend with diverse suppliers in the U.S. and triple its spend with Black-owned businesses by 2023.

Inspire the next generation of innovators through science education programs sponsored by the Amgen Foundation 2 that will reach nearly 24 million students worldwide this year.

Help those who are unable to afford the medicines they need through the Amgen Safety Net Foundation3, which has provided approximately $6 billion 4 of our medicines at no cost over the past five years to qualifying patients.

"We congratulate Amgen for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for DJSI World and DJSI North America," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

In May 2021, Amgen published a comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, which is available here.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631 (Media)

Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (Media)

Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (Investors)

Represents reductions against established baselines, taking into account only verified reduction projects, and does not take into account changes associated with contraction or expansion of the company. Amgen Foundation is a separate legal entity funded solely by Amgen. Amgen Safety Net Foundation is a separate legal entity entirely funded by Amgen. Valued at wholesale acquisition cost.

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amgen