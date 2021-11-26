AEX Global Texas Hold'em Game Ends Successfully With BTC Prize Giveaway

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Second Global Texas Hold'em Competition ended successfully, giving away a total of about $800,000 worth of airdrop benefits, including 1BTC, 55,000 USDT, and millions of GATs, benefiting over 10,000 users. The top three players in the individual points ranking were occupied by players from China, Ukraine, and Singapore, who won 1 BTC, 5,000 USDT, and 3,000 USDT respectively as superb prizes. The domiciles of players ranked from 4 to 10 cover countries or regions such as Russia, UK, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore, and they all received 1,000 USDT.

AEX：Play Texas Hold'em With No Deposit, Win 1 BTC (PRNewsfoto/AEX exchange)

The "Play Texas Hold'em With No Deposit, Win 1 BTC '' was held during the period of AEX 8th anniversary. This event was free for all users to participate in and without any additional costs. In addition, the top 300 users will be rewarded with a ranking; those who play more than 3 games a day and more than 20 games in total will be rewarded with the corresponding prize pool.

A week of AEX Texas Hold'em Game attracted crypto enthusiasts from 126 countries and regions, with a cumulative total of over 200,000 participants and a peak of 98,000 online users. The number of daily visits and registrations on the AEX Exchange reached a record high, with the most significant increase in users from Turkey, Vietnam and Thailand.

On November 23rd, the reward channel was opened, all players with more than 3,000 game points can go to the AEX Official Website to collect their points.

AEX is a long-established exchange founded in 2013, advocating "Safe Investment and Stable Value-added", and has deposited many veteran users in the industry. After launching its global strategy in 2021, AEX is rapidly penetrating into niche markets to provide more regional users with more convenient, high-quality and secure crypto asset services.

Event website: https://www.aex.com/page/texas.html#/?from=qc5530

