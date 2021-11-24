Zynex to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced the company will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 22nd to December 2nd. The company will be participating in 1X1 meetings from November 29th- December 2nd, meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

Zynex

Corporate Presentation with Zynex CFO, Dan Moorhead: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/rec/play/cNlPGbiBfNUQ0sl52uOdOqwVS3H-MEiYAz5nQRk_GSWXY91ZQ-17t1LqUXfR9oUGYKuuzf443CXh8y1l.4G8KXbfclNtGlXgw

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a fluid monitoring system for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com .

Contact:

Zynex, Inc.

(800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zynex