Volpara Health Named New Zealand Microsoft Partner Awards Finalist

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft New Zealand has selected Volpara Health as a Partner Awards finalist in the SaaS category in their annual recognition contest. The Microsoft Partner Awards celebrate the capabilities, achievements, and excellence of Microsoft Partners, including those specializing in innovative SaaS solutions based on Microsoft technologies.

As a SaaS finalist, Volpara demonstrates industry leadership and high-quality solutions for breast care. Volpara software is utilized in approximately one in three breast cancer screenings in the US, as well as many facilities in New Zealand and Australia. Over 4,900 technologists worldwide rely on Volpara software to help improve mammography quality and detect breast cancer early, and more than 13.5 million women across 40 countries have had their breast density assessed by Volpara software—breast density is a key risk factor for cancer. Volpara's goal is to provide solutions that enable breast health facilities to personalize cancer screening and apply cancer prevention strategies.

"Our mission, the progress we have made on bringing our Breast Health Platform to the next level, and the continued growth that we have experienced over the last 18 months, which means we are helping and empowering more women around the world, are all factors that we believe played key roles in making us stand out as finalist for this year's Microsoft Partner Award," said Volpara Chief Operating Officer, Simon Francis.

The success of Volpara's Breast Health Platform would not be possible without the team of scientists, engineers, and SaaS specialists who have adopted Volpara's mission as their own.

"It means a lot to the leadership and our people, who bring their very best to progress our mission of saving families from cancer, to be recognized by a global leader like Microsoft. It's a testament to our dedication and the impact Volpara has on the women in all of our lives," Francis said.

About Volpara Health

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry.

