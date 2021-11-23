Swell Partners With Peek Pro to Aid Tourism Industry In the Face of Huge Demand

<span class="legendSpanClass">The new Peek Pro and Swell partnership to offer the booming tourism industry streamlined scheduling and reputation management with one software partnership.</span>

HOLLADAY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell, the customer engagement platform for local businesses, has announced an integration partnership with Peek Pro, a suite of reservation, ticketing and payment software tools built for the tourism industry.

A Peek Pro Swell partnership will offer the tourism industry a single software for scheduling and reputation management.

This happens at a crucial time as travel is exploding and local tourism and activity providers are struggling to meet the demand. Through a new partnership, Swell and Peek Pro will offer tourism and activity providers better tools for giving a stellar experience to their guests, even in the face of staffing shortages.

"With so many destinations re-opening for travel, the tourism industry is seeing a huge boom in demand," said Swell CRO, Zeke Kuch. "This new partnership between Swell and Peek Pro gives tourism and activity providers the ability to streamline and automate engagement with guests. Swell leverages modern channels like text and online webchat to meet customers where they are. People seeking tourism providers typically gravitate to those who are highest-rated and most convenient to work with. Swell helps providers accomplish both so they can meet the industry's high demand."

Swell and Peek Pro enter this partnership after Swell reported YOY growth of over 100% and as Peek Pro continues a meteoric growth trajectory, with over $1.5 billion in bookings through its award-winning platform and over $50 million in funding raised from top tech investors. While Peek is one of the leaders in the space and is growing rapidly, Swell has likewise seen tremendous growth over the last 12 months in the tourism industry. Both organizations are optimistic that this partnership will further enhance their mutual ability to serve even larger portions of the industry.

"We're growing because demand is growing. We want to help our customers find more efficient ways to interact with their guests using the staff they already have," says Linda Denbrock, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Peek Pro. "Partnering with Swell just made sense. They've seen massive growth in the last few years thanks to their ability to help local businesses grow and we're excited to bring their powerful toolset to our customers."

The Swell platform makes it easy for local businesses with limited staffing to interact with customers, gather online reviews on sites like Google, Facebook, and Tripadvisor, and even allows guests to leave tips to tour guide operators. Swell makes it easy for activity providers to gain exposure, increase local search rankings, and prove their credibility.

Swell is an engagement platform that helps location-based businesses acquire new customers through automated personalized engagement. It helps businesses get discovered in local searches, easily collect customer feedback, and it modernizes the way businesses communicate with customers. www.swellcx.com

Peek Pro is an online reservation system that empowers tour and activity operators to grow their revenue by an average of 30%. Peek's software streamlines and automates the booking experience, to help tour operators cut down check-in lines and provide a sleek, contactless in-person customer experience. The Peek Pro app allows tour operators to manage their business on-the-go from anywhere.

