"Live Happy! Mini Documentaries" sponsored by Natural Life

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Life, an apparel & gifting lifestyle brand loved by girls & women of all ages, is on a mission to make the world a better place by inspiring people to Give & Live Happy!

Live Happy! Mini Documentaries focus on women who Natural Life discovers are living by the brand's mantra.

Live Happy! Mini Documentaries focus on girls and women who Natural Life has crossed paths with who are living by the brand's mantra: "We believe it's the little things that mean the most, that kindness really does matter, you should always be yourself, do what you love…and try to make the world a better place!" These mini documentaries are a wonderful way to inspire others while also introducing them to the Natural Life brand.

Madison Hughes, the daughter of Natural Life Founder and CEO Patti Hughes, has always been known for her question asking and love and interest in people. She says, "Whether it be Uber drivers or Airbnb hosts, people always tell me, 'Wow! You ask a lot of questions and are very curious.'" For Madison, this translates into why she enjoys interviewing people and learning more about someone.

Patti Hughes commented, "When my daughter, Madison, started making mini documentaries of girls & women that inspired her, they were so good I asked her make MORE for Natural Life! Her way of capturing someone's lifestyle is beautiful, creative, and extremely inspiring, no matter what that person does! I saw these short videos we call 'Live Happy! Mini Documentaries' as the perfect way to inspire others… It is so neat to see how when someone has found what they love to do, it really shows! Their passion is contagious and it inspires you to want to find what makes you happy and figure out how to do more of it!"

