Qynapse Unveils its New Brand and Latest Developments in Neuroimaging AI Innovation at the 2021 RSNA Meeting in Chicago

Qynapse Unveils its New Brand and Latest Developments in Neuroimaging AI Innovation at the 2021 RSNA Meeting in Chicago

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, will unveil its new brand and latest AI developments as a key exhibitor in the AI Showcase at the 107th Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, from November 28th to December 2nd in Chicago, and will be featured in an AI theater presentation on November 30th.

"This year, we have achieved major milestones toward our market expansion, establishing a framework for key partnerships across the North American, European and Asian regions. Our goal is to integrate our solutions into the clinical workflow at scale, helping healthcare providers get the most out of neuroimaging, improving measurement precision and patient outcomes. We look forward to exploring new partnerships at RSNA," said Qynapse CEO Olivier Courrèges.

Qynapse's North American and European leadership team are thrilled to attend the most important week in radiology, staffing Qynapse's booth strategically placed at the heart of the AI showcase of the Chicago McCormick venue. Qynapse will demo its flagship FDA-cleared and CE-marked neuroimaging solution, QyScore®, which combines MRI scans and AI to produce rapid, actionable insights into CNS disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

"This year's event represents a turning point in our product evolution as we have some exciting scientific publications to highlight to the radiology community, demonstrating the strong technical performance of our algorithms. Through QyScore®, we offer physicians objective measures and results they can trust, with the potential to enhance patient management and clinical decisions," concluded Dr Adam Schwarz, CSO at Qynapse.

Join Qynapse AI theater presentation on November 30th at 2 PM-2:15 PM (CT).

Visit Qynapse booth #4161 (South Hall Level 3) or online (link).

Schedule a meeting with Qynapse: https://qynapse.com/contact/.

About Qynapse Inc.:

Qynapse Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform that creates the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared and CE-Marked, adds the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. Qynapse's predictive AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research use only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the US and in Canada.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628911/QYNAPSE_Logo.jpg

Contact:

ysalledechou@qynapse.com

View original content:

SOURCE QYNAPSE