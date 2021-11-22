KORE Announces Launch of Next Generation eSIM Solutions Designed to Simplify IoT Connectivity

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), announced today the launch of KORE OmniSIM™, a true global eSIM solution that makes IoT connectivity more accessible and seamless across the globe.

KORE OmniSIM. Single SIM. Singular IoT Expertise.

Next-generation connectivity, KORE OmniSIM™ provides zero-touch provisioning and global resilient connectivity.

"Innovation and a pioneering spirit are embedded deeply into our DNA at KORE, and the launch of OmniSIM further positions us as the leading eSIM provider for the Internet of Things," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "We're entering what I like to call the 'Decade of IoT', and in order to deliver on the growth that we expect, eSIM technologies will be a key enabling factor to the explosion of IoT solutions globally."

OmniSIM allows customers to leverage zero-touch provisioning and true global connectivity for out-of-the-box coverage that ensures IoT solutions are always on the right network for a customer's service needs. There are two offerings within the product suite: OmniSIM Reach™ and OmniSIM Rush™. These are the first of many scheduled offerings with more planned for early next year.

OmniSIM Reach provides global connectivity on KORE eSIM technology and enables roaming access to nearly 600 networks in 198 countries. It is differentiated in the market through its delivery of resilient coverage across multiple available networks per country. Built on a centralized multi-IMSI design, OmniSIM Reach combines KORE roaming sponsors so that customers get the best price while maintaining the widest coverage.

OmniSIM Rush is an extremely powerful eSIM offering that is designed to deliver high-bandwidth performance, while maintaining flexible and automated carrier options. It removes the headaches often associated with global IoT deployments and is an optimal solution for high-usage plans from 100MB/month and up. OmniSIM Rush is available in the U.S. and Europe through 61 networks in 34 countries.

Recently awarded with "High Flyer" status for eSIM connectivity by Kaleido Intelligence, KORE has been recognized with the most advanced portfolio of true eSIM and multi-IMSI capabilities.

"KORE combines a rich portfolio of carrier eSIM profiles and its own KORE profiles with multi-IMSI switching capability, in addition to a highly configurable orchestration engine to support a very broad range of customer requirements for global IoT operations," stated Jon King, Chief Commercial Officer of Kaleido Intelligence. "The solution allows customers to reduce time-to-market while optimizing quality of service and compliance requirements based on customer needs and the regulatory environment."

RCR Wireless and KORE will be hosting an informational webinar entitled "Unmasking the Pretenders: Understanding True eSIM Design and Next-Generation Connectivity" on December 15, 2021.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

