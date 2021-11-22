InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Alert (BRK-2988)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the large amount of vehicles that are broken into to steal items or vandalize the vehicle," said an inventor from Kimberly, Ala. This inspired me to develop a security system to reduce the crime rate and provide motorists with security and safety."

He designed the patent-pending ALL KNOWING ALARM SYSTEM to offer peace of mind to security-conscious motorists by providing theft protection as well as positive identification. This invention activates a cell phone only when a true emergency is detected. It would feature a user-friendly and reliable design and may be adaptable to most vehicles. Additionally, this invention may reduce insurance costs.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2988, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

