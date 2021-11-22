InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Lifting Heavy Items to a Roof Structure (PHO-2844)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the HVACR industry and thought there could be a better way for workers to hoist a heavy HVAC compressor, recovery machine and tools needed to the roof of a structure," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the ROOF HATCH HOIST. My design can be set up and broken down in a matter of minutes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of lifting a heavy HVACR compressor and tools to the roof of a structure. In doing so, it saves time and effort, it increases efficiency and it helps to prevent back injuries. It also could be adapted for use in most roof hatches. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for roofers and heating and air conditioning contractors. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2844, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

