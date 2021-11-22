CBC Group operates several large bottling facilities worldwide and is the leading bottling company in the Israeli beverage market. With this new cooperation, CBC Group strengthens its position in the global wellness market, utilizing Eybna's data-driven functional formulations.

Eybna, an International Technology Company, Establishes Cooperation with Gat Foods (IBBL), part of CBC group - the Largest Beverage Company in Israel - to Develop a New Category of Functional Beverages CBC Group operates several large bottling facilities worldwide and is the leading bottling company in the Israeli beverage market. With this new cooperation, CBC Group strengthens its position in the global wellness market, utilizing Eybna's data-driven functional formulations.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eybna , a California and Tel Aviv-based technology company specializing in botanical medicine, is proud to announce it has been selected as a research and development (R&D) partner by Gat Foods (IBBL- INTERNATIONAL BEER BREWERIES LTD), owned by the CBC Group, one of the largest beverage manufacturers and distributors in Israel. As Gat Foods (IBBL) enters the coveted wellness market, Eybna will take part in the creation of functional beverages that utilize first-of-its-kind functional terpene formulations to achieve specific physiological effects. This collaboration marks Eybna's position as a leading terpene technology company and represents the unequivocal trust in its science-backed, all-natural formulations and their therapeutic benefits.

"We're thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with one of the largest beverage companies in the world and introduce our latest technology and unique terpene formulations to a broader audience than ever before, addressing consumers' most in-demand wellness solutions," said Eybna CEO and Co-founder Nadav Eyal. "This agreement with Gat Foods (IBBL) is just the beginning, as it allows both companies to engineer a new category of functional beverages and be at the forefront of this fast-paced market movement."

The partnership marks a major milestone in the international functional beverage industry. The Global Functional Beverage Market size, estimated at USD 108 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 120 billion this year and is projected to be worth USD 198 billion by 2026, according to an October 2021 Research and Markets report.

"Consumers are looking to find functional beverages that can have a positive impact on their lifestyles and more importantly that are made with all-natural compounds, are safe and play a key role in the organic trend," said Shachar Shaine, CEO of Gat Foods (IBBL- INTERNATIONAL BEER BREWERIES LTD), member of the CBC group. "We are glad to partner with Eybna, an international technology company, in bringing a real differentiator to the wellness market."

The new collaboration follows the successful October 2021 launch of Eybna's new Receptor Specific™ Line , which presents botanical formulations that are the culmination of nearly a decade of scientific research and biological data analysis. Each formulation is made up of specific active compounds that work together to synergistically activate receptors within the body's biological systems, designed to meet in-demand wellness needs: focus, sleep, anxiety, pain, inflammation, and mood management.

Eybna and IBBL's R&D partnership is already in motion, starting with a commercial pilot which will take place in Israel, and will expand to the European Union, among other countries.

For additional information on Eybna, its products, technology, science and white papers, please visit www.eybna.com or contact Avichai Elbaz at avichai@eybna.com . Additionally, to learn more about the Functional Line, click here to watch Eybna's company video.

Eybna is a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer with US HQ offices in California and R&D centers in Israel and Colorado. With a forward-thinking Research & Development team composed of highly accomplished Ph.D. scientists and engineers, Eybna researches the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals to advance the mission of enhancing the health of mankind. Eybna's extensive proprietary database of natural phytochemicals, alongside partnerships with academia and leading industry professionals, allow the company to consistently integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products that serve the needs and enhance the experiences of consumers worldwide. Connect with us on www.eybna.com

Gat Foods (INTERNATIONAL BEER BREWERIES LTD) is a global supplier of integrated, technology-based fruit solutions, providing advanced bases, compounds and raw materials for the worldwide beverage industry. Founded in 1942, Gat Foods operates in 70 countries providing clients with tailor-made solutions and quality products. Gat Foods (IBBL) is owned by the Central Bottling Company (CBC Group), an international group based in Israel, representing leading brands and companies. The group specializes in beverage products including soft drinks, still drinks, water, dairy products, wine, spirits and beer.

Contact: Alex Rush

718.664.3517

arush@rosengrouppr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Eybna