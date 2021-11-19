Qunnect Announces Sale of First Commercial Quantum Memory

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qunnect, INC., a Quantum Networking company, announces the sale of the world's first commercial Quantum Memory to Brookhaven National Laboratory. Quantum Memories are critical components for enabling future quantum-secure networks, as they support distributed entanglement communication protocols, and serve as core components in quantum repeaters.

Qunnect's Quantum Memory stores and releases single photons, on-demand, while preserving their quantum state at a fidelity above 95%. Unlike other quantum memory technologies, Qunnect is unique in providing a solution that does not require extreme cooling or vacuum support infrastructure for operation, a key design consideration for real-world deployment and scaling. All devices are also housed in standard server-rack form-factor for installation in existing fiber hubs.

The Quantum Memory is the core of Qunnect's Quantum Repeater product suite which includes a device to generate entangled photons, ultra-high precision timing and frequency network references, fiber channel calibrators, and a transaction station to perform entanglement distribution protocols. Qunnect is engineering these devices to interface with low interface loss and telecommunications infrastructure.

"We are very proud to be the first company to bring a quantum memory to the commercial market. As fiber-based quantum testbeds are being built across the globe, we look forward to supporting their infrastructure." said Qunnect CEO, Noel Goddard. "We are also grateful to our investors and the Federal agencies who enabled this accomplishment, and continue to support our vision of realizing prototypes of the full Quantum Repeater product suite in early 2022."

About Qunnect INC (Brooklyn, NY)

Qunnect was founded in late 2017 to commercialize the core technologies needed for long distance quantum-secure communication, with the foundational technology licensed from the Research Foundation of the State University of New York. The company is Headquartered in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City and is also a member of New Lab. Qunnect is grateful for research support from the US Department of Energy, the US Air Force and the National Science Foundation, as well as mentorship from the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (NYSERDA) at Stony Brook University, the Luminate Accelerator (NextCorps), and Activate Boston.

Media Contact: Marie Brewer, marie@quconn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qunnect