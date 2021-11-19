AXA XL Risk Consulting adds safety expertise in US; promotes regional engineering leader in West Zone

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Risk Consulting has expanded its loss prevention expertise with the addition of Christina Roll as Workers Safety Casualty Risk Consultant for the Americas and announced regional loss control leadership with the promotion of Tina King to Regional Engineering Leader for the West Zone.

According to Scott Ewing, Risk Consulting Head of the Americas, "Our team plays a key role in helping both us, AXA XL, and our clients minimize their risk exposures. We're thrilled that we continue to attract and retain top-notch industry talent like Christina and Tina to provide risk prevention services to our insurance clients and support our underwriting decisions. With the addition of Christina, we're expanding our areas of risk control discipline to address our clients' workers exposures. Christina brings considerable worker safety insights and training expertise that will be invaluable to our Casualty underwriters and clients. Tina has already made a name for herself as a fire prevention engineering pioneer and, over the last 20 years, our Property clients have come to rely on her expertise in the most complex of property risks."

Promoted from Account Consultant, in her new role, Ms. King assumes regional risk engineering management of AXA XL's team of loss prevention specialists, deploying resources to perform risk assessment that support AXA XL's underwriting and pricing decisions while assisting clients with their loss control needs, particularly ensuring proper protection of special hazards and making sure their plants are protected to Highly Protected Risks (HPR) standards. Ms. King graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in electrical engineering. She is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in the State of California and a Fellow of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers.

To her newly created role at AXA XL, Ms. Roll brings nearly two decades of experience in hazard identification, evaluation, mitigation and control; office and industrial ergonomic training and assessments; industrial hygiene assessments; OSHA compliance; safety and occupational health training; and workplace risk assessments. Prior to joining AXA XL, she worked as a Workers Compensation Specialist at Chubb Insurance where she evaluated and serviced clients in a wide variety of industries, including hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and professional/technical services. Her career also includes tenure as the Safety Director for the United States Marine Corps Training & Education Command. Ms. Roll obtained both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Safety Sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is a Certified Industrial Hygienist and a Certified Safety Professional.

AXA XL Risk Consulting offers services ranging from tangible resources such as Hot Work Permits, Impairment Handling Materials to training opportunities involving a full-scale fire equipment laboratory to access to SiteForward, our risk management customer portal, helping clients make critical risk management decisions by turning data into graphical reports and actionable knowledge.

