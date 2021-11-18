Stoneridge to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference with a presentation at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

