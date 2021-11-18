Rescue Pup Wins Posthumous Title And $10,000, Lives On In The Hearts Of His Forever Family

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodrow was brought into his shelter as a stray, and it was clear living in the harsh outside conditions had taken an extreme toll on him. The matting in his fur was so severe he could barely move, his long nails curled around his paws twice, and he was left blind from neglect. After an extensive and tedious grooming, Woodrow soon found a new family where he weathered kisses rather than storms. Woodrow's dramatic transformation not only got him a second chance at life, and two glorious years in a loving home, but just weeks after his passing it won him the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in the 10th annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

It's bittersweet stories like Woodrow's that inspire the contest from pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities. By spotlighting the influence grooming can have on dog adoption, and awarding the contest winners with grant money, it's their hope more dogs will find forever homes and live the long, healthy and happy lives that they deserve.

About the Dirty Dogs Contest

For the last 10 years, Wahl has been on a mission to support dog adoption by donating pet grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide. In fact, this past year Wahl sent thousands of brushes, bottles of shampoo and more to shelters affected by Hurricane Ida. Because of donations like these, hundreds of thousands of dogs are being transformed and readied for adoption.

With the help of these donated grooming supplies, hundreds of the shelters shared incredible transformation photos and stories. Ten of the most dramatic doggy makeovers were selected, and public votes determined the top 3 winners.

Saving Grace Animals for Adoption in Wake Forest, N.C., the rescue organization that saved Woodrow, will receive a $10,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, J.J. Woofin' Paws Rescue Agency in Woodland Hills, Calif., the rescue who submitted second place winner Olivia, will receive a $3,000 grant, and third place dog Easton earned $2,000 for Pet Adoption League of NY, Inc. in New York, N.Y.

"Sadly, we get dogs like Woodrow at our rescue on a regular basis. Any of these dogs could have been entered into the contest but we chose our favorite, and he proved to be our angel," explained Deborah Mock, volunteer groomer. "The money we won from the grant will go to helping more dogs like Woodrow receive the care they need, so they too can know the love of a family instead of dying alone in a shelter."

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries.

1st Place Winner of $10,000 - Woodrow was brought into the shelter as a stray. Living in the harsh outside conditions took an extreme toll on Woodrow. The matting in his fur was so severe he could barely move, his long nails curled around his paws twice, and he was left blind from neglect. After an extensive and tedious grooming, using every tool in the chest, a cute little man slowly emerged. Woodrow soon found a new family where he weathered kisses rather than storms.

2nd Place Winner of $3,000 - Olivia’s journey to recovery began on Father’s Day when she was found drinking from a gutter in a very busy neighborhood. A good Samaritan alerted her whereabouts to a shelter and she was brought in immediately. There it was discovered that Olivia suffered from severe mange. After months of care and healing, she transformed into a gorgeous girl.

3rd Place Winner of $2,000 - Easton must have seen a lot of hardship in his 12 long years. He was rescued from a high kill shelter that was going to euthanize him because he was unable to walk due to neglected matting. From there, his story took a dramatic turn when a good grooming revealed that ‘he’ was actually a ‘she’. Now with a new haircut, and a new identity, Easton is living her best life.

