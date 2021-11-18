Nations Capital, Inc. Acquires Rocky Mountain Region Assets From Ranger Energy Services, LLC

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Capital Inc. ("NCI"), a global asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, announced today that it has acquired certain assets from Ranger Energy Services, LLC (the "Company") located in the Rocky Mountain Region.

The assets include a large fleet of truck tractors, winch trucks and trailers excess to continuing operations of the Company. All assets will be offered to NCI's customer base and interested parties by private sale only.

"Nations Capital is pleased to have provided Ranger with a creative and rapid equity solution so the Company can continue to focus on their many growth initiatives," said Ben Beasley, Executive Vice President at Nations Capital, Inc.

"We were very pleased throughout the process with the professionalism, flexibility and resources that NCI displayed in consummating this sale," said Brandon Blossman, CFO at Ranger Energy Services.

About Nations Capital, Inc.

NCI is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. We provide capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide our clients through change and growth.

About Ranger Energy Services, LLC

Ranger is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger also provides services necessary to bring and maintain a well on production. The Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, Natural Gas Liquid stabilizer and storage units and related equipment.

For more information or acquisition inquiries, please contact:

Ben Beasley

Nations Capital, Inc.

bbeasley@nationscapitalinc.com

