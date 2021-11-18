InventHelp Inventor Develops Cell Phone Case with Support Stand (TRO-417)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that often when cell phone users try to stand their phones up or lean them against something to view the screen, they end up dropping them," said an inventor from Toronto, Ontario. "With my idea, they will no longer need to worry about the phone falling and breaking."

He developed a prototype for ULTIMATE CELL PHONE CASE to provide support to stabilize a cell phone in an upright position. As such, it facilitates hands-free viewing of a cell phone screen and keeps it readily accessible. As a result, it eliminates the need to lean the phone against a vertical surface. It is also durable for years of effective use. Users will appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

