Diebold Nixdorf to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the financial and retail industries, announced today that Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will speak at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Rutherford will speak at the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in a fireside chat hosted by Stephens Inc. Research Analyst, Chuck Nabhan.

Additionally, Rutherford will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 9:45 a.m. ET, in a fireside chat hosted by Bank of America Analyst, Ana Goshko.

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Diebold Nixdorf's investor relations website at Events & Presentations.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

