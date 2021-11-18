Collegiate Challenge Opens Gymnastics Season with Olympians Turned PAC-12 Gymnasts Going Head-to-Head

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collegiate Challenge hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Borden takes place at the Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 8 and serves as the 2022 Women's Gymnastics Season Opener and the only collegiate podium competition on the West Coast.

The meet not only features six of the top university gymnastics programs but is also the first college meet of Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles since competing in Tokyo.

All participating schools finished in the Top 25 of NCAA's 2021 rankings and include UCLA, University of California – Berkeley, University of Arizona, Washington, Oregon State University and Arizona State University.

"College gymnastics is full of incredible moments and with this meet including six of the Top 25 gymnastics teams, we're in for some amazing competition," said Amanda Borden, 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and Collegiate Challenge organizer. "We can't wait to be back in Anaheim after not being able to host the event last year due to the pandemic."

The anticipated performances of each Chiles (UCLA) and Carey (Oregon State) are sure to add to the event's already stellar reputation, with the inaugural 2019 Collegiate Challenge being where Katelyn Ohashi performed her perfect 10 floor routine that went viral and is now the most watched gymnastics routine on YouTube.

"The Collegiate Challenge gives female college athletes a platform on an elevated stage and with the feel of the NCAA championships. It's one of the West Coast's only NCAA meets held on a podium and that energy and excitement really brings out the athletes' best," said Borden.

The one-day event's doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. start for Session I (ASU & Washington) and a 6:30 p.m. start for Session II (Arizona, CAL, Oregon State, UCLA).

Collegiate Challenge tickets range from $20 for single session general admission to $80 for multi-session reserved seating. Tickets are required for all ages and must be purchased online at cacollegiatechallenge.com.

The event takes place in conjunction with The California Grand Invitational, an amateur gymnastics meet featuring gymnasts ages 6-18 from across the country, and also hosted by 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Borden. To learn more, visit cacollegiatechallenge.com.

