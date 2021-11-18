California Couple Retains $87 Million Monsanto Roundup Verdict

"It's not clear how many times Monsanto needs to lose before it stops making frivolous appeals. The Pilliod verdict was based on solid science and unanimous law. They need to stop using the appeals process to deny paying this family its judgment." Trial Lawyer Brent Wisner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman: California couple Alva and Alberta Pilliod will retain an $87 million verdict stemming from their lawsuit against Monsanto Company (now part of Bayer AG), claiming the company's Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto was the third Roundup case to go before a jury. The Pilliods had their case expedited to trial due to their advanced ages and cancer diagnoses.

In 2019, the jury in Pilliod awarded the plaintiffs $2.055 billion, finding that Monsanto was liable for knowingly marketing a dangerous product. While the judge later reduced the verdict to $86.7 million, it went on to survive appeal. In August of 2021, the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco affirmed the verdict, finding that Monsanto demonstrated "conscious disregard for the safety of others."

Yesterday, the California Supreme Court denied Bayer's request for review of the appeal's court decision.

"This is not even remotely surprising," says Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorney R. Brent Wisner, who served as co-lead counsel for the Pilliods at trial. "It's not clear how many times Monsanto needs to lose before it stops making frivolous appeals. The Pilliod verdict was based on solid science and unanimous law. They need to stop using the appeals process to deny paying this family its judgment."

Wisner was just 35 years old when the jury awarded his clients a staggering $2.055 in damages. He became the youngest attorney to ever earn a multi-billion-dollar jury verdict. In response to his legal success, Wisner has received numerous awards, including "Civil Plaintiffs Trial Lawyer of the Year" by the National Trial Lawyers Association, "Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar" by Law360, "West Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer and named one of "America's 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers" by The National Law Journal.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is no longer accepting Roundup cases. Nothing in this release is intended to promote or encourage further litigation against Monsanto related to Roundup and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Wisner is now actively litigating Zantac lawsuits on behalf of clients who allege ranitidine contains a dangerous carcinogen. His firm also represents parents in baby food lawsuits alleging several major brands knowingly sell products tainted with high levels of toxic heavy metals.

