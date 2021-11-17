The company is also rolling out a game-changing set of customizable automated features so service teams can 'set and forget' time consuming back office tasks such as payment requests, technician reminders, and prompts for client reviews

Workiz Raises $40 Million Series C to Make Management of Home Service Teams Easy The company is also rolling out a game-changing set of customizable automated features so service teams can 'set and forget' time consuming back office tasks such as payment requests, technician reminders, and prompts for client reviews

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , the leading home services team management company, announced today it has secured a $40 million Series C investment led by Lead Edge Capital joined by G squared and La Maison and followed by existing investors New Era, Magenta Venture Partners and Maor Investments. Lead Edge has invested in some of the world's most successful technology companies, including Alibaba, Asana, Spotify, and Toast. The company will use the funds to scale its operations, while recruiting more talent and growing its customer base.

Many home service professionals still use antiquated business management methods - such as pen and paper or Excel spreadsheets - to handle everything from customer scheduling to invoicing and follow-ups. Frustrated by the difficulty of efficiently managing and growing the business side of their locksmith company, Idan Kadosh, and Erez Marom partnered with CTO Saar Kohanovitch to launch an all-in-one service management platform that would allow them to focus solely on what they loved while outsourcing back-office operations.

Today, the service is currently being used by more than 100,000 business professionals throughout the US and Canada and has grown 200% annually over the past two years despite the pandemic. Every year, Workiz processes billions of dollars in transactions, handles millions of incoming and outgoing calls, and serves over 17 million end users.

In addition to the new financing, Workiz is also rolling out a brand new set of customizable automated features on its platform, enabling managers to 'set and forget' many of the back office tasks service businesses have to deal with on a daily basis. The suite of features helps Workiz users do everything from close more leads to avoid job cancellations. Users are also able to send customizable automatic reminders to their clients for invoicing and payments. There's even a 'review request' feature so Workiz users can gain positive client reviews, thereby increasing lead generation, and improving business reputation.

"As their businesses scale, home service providers are going out on more calls than ever before, placing significantly more stress on managing the back-office work necessary to maintain a healthy business," said Workiz CEO Adi (Didi) Azaria. "Workiz' rapid growth over the past two years demonstrates a clear market need for our platform, and we are motivated by providing our customers with an industry-defining product that helps them make their respective businesses stronger."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Workiz given the tremendous market opportunity and the unique platform that incorporates powerful automation software with various innovative features," said Avery Rosin of Lead Edge Capital, a growth equity fund that has been an active vertical software investor in companies like Mindbody, Weave and Toast. "The company's rapidly growing roster of customers is a testament to the advantage that Workiz provides to any home service team, and we are excited for the next high growth chapters as the company delivers its innovative products across the service management industry."

"I'm currently using about 10 automations. I have the online booking feature implemented on my website, and I also use Workiz for job estimates, field reporting, and review requests," said Daniel Varon, Owner of Professional Green Cleaning & Restoration. "It's mostly great for follow-ups. Instead of letting my office handle all the reports coming in, the messages are sent automatically upon a status update. Instead of ensuring the team keeps track of every lead, they only have to submit a status update when the job is in progress. It also makes it easier for my clients to submit a review because they don't have to go through another software. I've also seen a significant increase in the number of online reviews, which also makes it easier for me as a business owner to review my team's performance."

Workiz is an all-in-one SaaS platform for home service businesses across North America, providing professionals with the tools to successfully manage their businesses by streamlining back-office operations, enabling them to scale faster and smarter. Founded in 2015 by veteran locksmiths, Workiz is used by home service companies to plan and keep track of jobs, schedules, payments, and more. The company raised over $60 million in total and was named one of the fastest growing American companies in 2021. Workiz currently has over 80 employees. For more information, please visit www.workiz.com

