Snap Brands D2C Telehealth Company Using Audio Biomarkers to Personalize Supplement Recommendations

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Brands Ventures Inc. ("Snap Brands or "the Company") is developing a first of its kind direct-to-consumer (D2C) telehealth service. The Company is leveraging audio biomarkers to match and recommend health products to improve your overall wellness and quality of life. Snap Brands also researches, develops, and brings to market proven nutritionally beneficial health supplements under the ÜRSTAX brand, which is our in-house portfolio of products. ÜRSTAX is shipped direct to consumers from our partner warehouses in the United States on a monthly subscription based model.

The push towards voice-based technology such as digital assistants is growing rapidly, it is just a matter of time until the majority of online shopping is done through voice on your smartphone. This opportunity allows Snap Brands to be front and center with a unique and market-driven offering that is both scalable and actionable well in advance of wide consumer adoption. The consumer interface technology under development for Snap Brands applications is multi-language friendly and has hundreds of use cases. The terabytes of unique voice data gathered provide an endless scope of diagnostic, research and health monitoring output of high value for the company's growth plans and our partner organizations.

Snap Brands is combining a direct-to-consumer approach along with artificial intelligence and machine learning, which has the potential to turn your smartphone into your lifeline for maximizing your quality of life by guiding real-world changes to better yourself and your overall health.

The Company has entered into an agreement to merge with a reporting issuer in a reverse takeover transaction (RTO) and contemporaneously intends to apply for listing on a Canadian stock exchange. The reporting Issuer is completing a shareholder meeting December 17, 2021 under a corporate reorganization to accommodate the merger following which Snap Brands will become a public reporting issuer under its present name. Snap Brands is currently raising capital ahead of the RTO from private investors as a private issuer. Further details of corporate changes to become a public issuer will be announced as they occur.

If you want to be part of a game-changing new technology platform, as part of the development team or participate in our growth please use the contact information below to speak with the correct person within the Snap Brands organization.

For more information and to review our pitch deck please visit www.snapbrands.ca/pitchdeck

Would you like to take part in a biomarker assessment? Please email: hello@snapbrands.ca

