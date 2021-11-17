Robitussin Teams Up with Tony Award-Winning Actress, Adrienne Warren, to Help Increase Access to the Performing Arts in Underserved Communities Leading Cough Relief Brand Announces Support of All Stars Project, National Performing Arts Non-Profit, to Reinforce Mission of Ensuring All Voices are Heard

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare's (LSE/NYSE: GSK) Robitussin brand today announced a partnership with the All Stars Project, Inc. to help provide access to performing arts education for youth in underserved communities. Robitussin believes that everyone has a unique voice that deserves to be celebrated but recognizes that not everyone has equal opportunities for letting their voices be heard. To help provide a platform and opportunity for self-expression, Robitussin is teaming up with Tony Award-winning actress, Adrienne Warren, to shine a spotlight on the next generation of undiscovered voices.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Black and Hispanic students have significantly less access to quality arts education programs compared to their White peers, even though studies have shown that exposure to the arts positively impacts graduation rates1. To ensure all youth have the opportunity to receive an arts education, Robitussin is taking a first step in helping to bridge the inequities gap by committing a $50,000 donation to the All Stars Project, Inc. in 2021. The All Stars Project is a privately-funded, national non-profit that provides free performing arts and afterschool development programs to underserved youth and their families around the country. The brand has also enlisted the help of Adrienne Warren to lend her social platform to the students of the All Stars Project, giving these young voices a time to shine and driving awareness of the organization. Fans can tune in as Warren and the students of the All Stars Project come together and use their voices for good through an Instagram Live on Tuesday, November 30th.

As a breakout performing artist known for leading roles on Broadway and beyond, Warren has been a long-time supporter of the performing arts community and a vocal advocate for equal opportunity within the industry.

"As a black woman and an artist, it has always been important to me to do what I can to use my voice for those who are unheard and seen. It is my honor to join Robitussin in helping to bridge the gap so that all voices have the same opportunities to be heard, on the stage and in life outside the arts," said Warren. "Having access to the performing arts as a child myself was a pivotal part of my life, and I am excited to lend my platform to the incredible students of the All Stars Project to ensure the next generation has equal opportunities for self-expression."

In addition to making a performing arts education more accessible for all, Robitussin believes equal voices also means equal access to necessary cough care solutions. However, a recent Gallup Poll showed that nearly 1 in 5 say they cannot afford necessary care. To help ensure cough care solutions are available to all, Robitussin has partnered with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, to donate product to organizations and communities in need. For every fan that tunes into the Instagram Live with Warren and students from the All Stars Project on November 30th, an additional product donation will be triggered.

"Robitussin exists to shut coughs down so that all voices can be heard, yet there are significant equity gaps in access to both cough care solutions and opportunities for self-expression," said Jennifer Yomoah, Brand Director at GSK Consumer Healthcare. "While there is a long way to go in achieving equal access and opportunities for all, we are committed to bridging the gap, and our partnerships with Adrienne and the All Stars Project, as well as our product donation through Good360, help us get one step closer to that goal."

For more information on the All Stars Project, Inc. visit allstars.org or follow on Instagram. To learn more about Robitussin and its mission of ensuring every voice is heard, visit www.Robitussin.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Robitussin

Robitussin is the #1 cough relief brand with more than 70 years of history providing consumers with powerful cough relief. Boasting a portfolio of more than 20 products, Robitussin offers medicines and dietary supplements in a number of forms to help provide relief for a variety of symptoms associated with a cough, cold or the flu. For more information on Robitussin products visit www.Robitussin.com.

About the All Stars Project, Inc.

The All Stars Project is a national nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of grassroots organizing and community building. Using the developmental power of performance, ASP transforms the lives of youth from poor and underserved communities in partnership with caring adults giving everyone the chance to grow. ASP's award-winning programs bring people from all racial, economic and social walks of life together to create something positive, new and transformative for all involved. ASP operates nationally in New York City; Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey; Chicago; Dallas; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with more than 400 socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through our network of more than 100,000 diverse nonprofits, supporting people in need and opening opportunity for all. When we close the gap, we open opportunity: for donors and nonprofits to better serve their communities, for communities to become more resilient and for us all to create less waste. But most of all, we help people to reach their boundless potential. Good360 has distributed more than $11 billion in donated goods. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at good360.org.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

