Reali Announces New Chief Technology Officer Chandy Nilakantan

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali , the real estate and fintech platform transforming home buying and selling, today announced that Chandy Nilakantan has been named Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Nilakantan will lead the technology vision and product roadmap for Reali's one-stop shop, designed to serve buyers, borrowers, and sellers in a single, integrated platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chandy to the Reali team," said Tyler Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of Reali. "Chandy brings technical accomplishment and extensive management experience to this new role. His diverse experience makes him distinctively suited to drive both product and technology innovation as we expand markets and find new ways to meet the changing needs of our customers."

"I am thrilled to be joining Reali, a company that is solving the pain points for buyers, borrowers, and sellers and truly transforming the real estate industry," said Nilakantan. "I look forward to working with our leadership, engineers, agents, mortgage experts, and customers as we focus on delivering a single-point solution that makes the homeownership journey streamlined, accessible, and stress-free every step of the way, for every customer."

Nilakantan brings more than 30 years of technology leadership spanning business applications, cloud services, AI, big data, and infrastructure. Most recently he founded HomeTuneUp, an app that helps homeowners organize, plan, and track home maintenance tasks and home improvement projects. He also has held senior leadership positions at Dell, FogLogic, Scalent Systems, Hannext Inc., SkyStream Networks, and 3Com.

Nilakantan holds a master's of science degree in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University and a bachelor's of science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He also holds 20 patents in his name.

Reali is a real estate and fintech company creating a one-stop shop to make homeownership streamlined, accessible, and stress-free every step of the way. We leverage first-in-kind technology and trusted real estate experts to serve home buyers, borrowers, and sellers in a single, integrated platform. Our wide range of alternative financing solutions makes a complicated process like buying and selling at the same time much less complicated. Customers can buy and sell in one coordinated transaction, eliminating resale contingencies, moving twice, and paying two mortgages at once. Whether it's buying, selling, financing, or owning a home, our high-tech, high-touch offering meets the unique and individual needs of our customers. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team at www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

