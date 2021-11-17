- Registration approval of NURTEC ODT in Kuwait is third in Middle East region, joining prior market approvals in Israel and United Arab Emirates

NURTEC® ODT Approved In Kuwait For Acute Treatment Of Migraine - Registration approval of NURTEC ODT in Kuwait is third in Middle East region, joining prior market approvals in Israel and United Arab Emirates

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) ("Biohaven") announced today that NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) was approved by the Kuwait Ministry of Health for the acute treatment of migraine with and without aura in adults. NURTEC ODT is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a fast-acting orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) approved for the acute treatment of migraine.

(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)

Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven commented, "Biohaven is committed to rapidly expanding the availability of NURTEC ODT to patients around the world, particularly in the Middle East where migraine is a common disease and a leading cause of disability. By expanding the market approval of NURTEC ODT in the region, and leveraging our newly-announced strategic global collaboration with Pfizer Inc., we are well-positioned to increase access to NURTEC ODT to help a growing array of people living with the burden of migraine."

A single quick-dissolving tablet of NURTEC ODT can provide fast pain relief and return patients to normal function within one hour, and deliver sustained efficacy that lasts up to 2 days after a single dose for many patients. NURTEC ODT disperses almost instantly in a person's mouth without the need for water, offering people with migraine a convenient, discreet way to take their medication anytime and anywhere they need it. NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

Biohaven partnered with Genpharm Services to pursue registration approval of the NURTEC ODT dossier in Kuwait. The company has also received market approval for NURTEC ODT in the Middle East region from the Israeli Ministry of Health and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Strategic collaboration with Pfizer for global commercialization

Biohaven recently announced a strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. for the global commercialization of rimegepant (marketed in the United States and some ex-US regions as NURTEC ODT). Under the partnership, Pfizer gains rights to commercialize rimegepant in markets outside the U.S. upon approval. Biohaven will continue to commercialize NURTEC ODT in the U.S. and remain responsible for further clinical development of the rimegepant franchise. Closing of the license agreements and equity purchase are contingent on completion of review under applicable antitrust laws, including the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the U.S. and equivalents outside the U.S., and other customary closing conditions.

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Indication

NURTEC ODT is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

Limitations of Use

NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to NURTEC ODT or any of its components.

Warnings and Precautions: If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue NURTEC ODT and initiate appropriate therapy. Serious hypersensitivity reactions have included dyspnea and rash, and can occur days after administration.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Hypersensitivity, including dyspnea and rash, occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Use in Specific Populations:

Pregnant/breast feeding: It is not known if NURTEC ODT can harm an unborn baby or if it passes into breast milk.

Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of NURTEC ODT in persons with severe hepatic impairment.

Renal impairment: Avoid use in patients with end-stage renal disease.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1–800–FDA–1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1–833–4NURTEC .

Please click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "believe", "may" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Biohaven's management about NURTEC ODT as an acute treatment for patients with migraine. Forward-looking statements include those related to: Biohaven's ability to effectively commercialize NURTEC ODT, delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of NURTEC ODT, complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements, the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials, the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA, the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings, the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates, the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class or best in class therapies and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2021. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.

Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Contact

Dr. Vlad Coric

Chief Executive Officer

Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

312-961-2502

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.