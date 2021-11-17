Mount Sinai Spin-Off Linus Biotechnology Inc. to Revolutionize Precision Medicine with Exposome Sequencing

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Biotechnology Inc. ("LinusBio" or the "Company") and Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP) today announced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement in progress with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai), the medical school of the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai). LinusBio is a novel biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing molecular exposome and biological-response sequencing for complex diseases for which genomic sequencing alone cannot sufficiently characterize underlying biological disease pathways.

The Company plans to develop a technology platform that will build on breakthroughs in exposome sequencing by Drs. Manish Arora, Christine Austin and Paul Curtin at Mount Sinai's Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, which has been an NIH Center for the novel frontier science since 2019. LinusBio's program pipeline comprises precision exposome medicine biomarkers and target discovery across disease domains for which historically no molecular endpoints have been available in clinical trials including CNS (autism spectrum disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), gastroenterology (inflammatory bowel disease), renal disease and oncology. Subject to regulatory approvals, the Company intends to launch its first product with StrandDx™- ASD a molecular biomarker for autism spectrum disorder that can be applied at birth.

"This work illustrates the potential for using novel exposomic technologies as diagnostic tools that can guide patient care. These tools would be a major step in precision medicine for autism and illustrates what sets Mount Sinai apart from programs that solely focus on genetics to individualize patient care." said Robert Wright, MD, the Chair of the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health and Director of the Mount Sinai Institute for Exposomic Research.

"Sequencing the exposome and biological response at a molecular level using our proprietary environmental biodynamics platform is furthering our understanding of disease through a completely novel approach. LinusBio's commercial sequencing laboratory will accelerate bringing applications to patient populations with huge unmet needs," said Manish Arora, PhD, BDS, MPH, Edith J. Baerwald Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and co-founder of the Company.

"We look forward to working with LinusBio, as it aims to become a leader in precision exposome medicine and drives forward our mission to bring Mount Sinai's innovative, patient-first discoveries to society," said Erik Lium, PhD, President, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners and Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer, Mount Sinai Health System.

The exposome sequencing technology above is based on intellectual property developed by Mount Sinai faculty and licensed to LinusBio. Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai faculty, including Drs. Arora and Curtin, have a financial interest in LinusBio.

About Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP)

MSIP is responsible for driving the real-world application and commercialization of Mount Sinai discoveries and inventions, and the development of research partnerships with industry. Our aim is to translate discoveries and inventions into health care products and services that benefit patients and society. MSIP is accountable for the full spectrum of commercialization activities required to bring Mount Sinai inventions to life. These activities include evaluating, patenting, marketing and licensing new technologies, building research collaborations and partnerships with commercial and nonprofit entities, material transfer and confidentiality, coaching innovators to advance commercially-relevant translational discoveries, and actively fostering an ecosystem of entrepreneurship within the Mount Sinai research and health system communities. For more information, visit www.ip.mountsinai.org.

About Linus Biotechnology Inc.

Linus Biotechnology is a patient-centric, breakthrough science precision exposome medicine company headquartered in New York, NY. For more information contact jan.glassner@linusbio.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 free-standing joint-venture centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and among the top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Urology, and Rehabilitation. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" among the country's best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked among the Top 20 nationally for ophthalmology. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek's "The World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside as top 20 globally, and "The World's Best Specialized Hospitals" ranks Mount Sinai Heart as No. 1 in New York and No. 4 globally and the Division of Gastroenterology as No. 3 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

